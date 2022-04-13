Jennifer Lopez is an indisputable icon. She’s starred in hit films, been releasing music since 1999, had a Vegas residency, been a judge on American Idol, founded a skincare brand, and is engaged (again!) to her former fiancé Ben Affleck. Finally, this summer, Lopez is getting her own Netflix documentary, HALFTIME.

Directed by Amanda Micheli and made by 25/7, MakeMake, and J.Lo’s Nuyorican Productions, the Netflix doc promises an “intimate” look into the “I’m Real” singer’s career and the “the grit and determination” that makes her J.Lo. Netflix is home to several music legends’ documentaries, including Beyoncé’s Homecoming and Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana, so HALFTIME should fit right in the roster. Here’s everything to know about Lopez’s Netflix documentary, including what phase of Lopez’s career it’ll tackle and when to stream it.

HALFTIME Plot And Cast

There’s no question that Lopez is a captivating performer, and the in-depth documentary follows the artist through some of her most impressive stagings, from the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime show with Shakira to the recent Presidential inauguration, where she sang a rendition of “America the Beautiful” and “This Land is Your Land.”

According to the logline, the documentary also “serves as the kickoff to the second half of Lopez's life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.” It will also focus on how she’s inspired fans “with her perseverance, creative brilliance, and cultural contributions.”

When Lopez shared the Netflix doc poster on her Instagram page on April 13, she wrote, “It's just the beginning.”

While Lopez will be the star, reflecting on her evolution as an artist, it’s unclear who else will be included in the documentary. Just don’t expect a ton of Bennifer clips — Lopez was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez, her partner of five years, during the performances featured in the HALFTIME.

HALFTIME Release Date

HALFTIME will premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Festival on June 8 at United Palace in Washington Heights, kicking off this year’s 12-day film festival. Then, it debuts on the streaming platform globally on June 14.

This post will be updated as more information about HALFTIME becomes available.