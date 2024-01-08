There’s nothing more relatable than Ben Affleck looking miserable while running errands with a cup of Dunkin’ coffee, as he’s been spotted doing several times by the paparazzi. However, his wife Jennifer Lopez swears that’s not the case.

While walking the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globes, J.Lo responded to the memes of Affleck’s paparazzi faces, reassuring fans that the actor was actually “happy.”

“Ben is doing alright,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “You don’t need to worry about Ben, let me just tell you. He is good. He is happy. He is here. He is nominated. He’s like, ‘I'm chilling, I don’t understand what people are so pressed for.’”

Like Affleck, Lopez is confused as to why the press only focuses on her husband’s expressions and not hers, which usually display their joy. “They don't pick up on my face,” she said.

“My Husband’s Happy Face”

The Affleck memes peaked at the 2023 Grammys in March when he accompanied his wife to the show and seemed like he’d rather be anywhere else.

Trevor Noah, Jennifer Lopez, and Ben Affleck at the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 5, 2023. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lopez joked about his lack of emotion on Instagram while promoting Air that month, turning a screenshot of Affleck looking grumpy into a meme. “My husband’s happy face,” she wrote.

Affleck directly responded to the Grammy memes in an interview, clarifying that he actually was having fun. “I had a good time at the Grammys,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“My wife was going, and I thought, ‘Well, there’ll be good music. It might be fun.’ At movie award shows, it’s speeches and, like, sound-mixing webinars. But I thought this would be fun.”

Nobody doubts that the Globes were a good night for Affleck, who received a nomination for Best Musical or Comedy as a producer for his 2023 film Air. He was recognized alongside his longtime BFF Matt Damon, who was also nominated for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical.

Ben Affleck in 2023 thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

It’s also an exciting time for J.Lo, who is gearing up to release her long-awaited new album and film This Is Me... Now, inspired by her 22-year journey with Affleck, who co-wrote the film with her.

“Nobody knows my story more than he does,” she told ET in December. “So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don’t think any other writer could’ve done with me.”