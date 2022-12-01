Jennifer Lopez has many iconic films that would be worthy of a sequel, from classic rom-coms like Maid in Manhattan to her Oscar-snubbed work in Hustlers. But instead, she wants to make a sequel to what some consider one of the worst movies of all time: Gigli, her critically maligned 2003 film with then-boyfriend and now-husband Ben Affleck. During her “73 Questions” interview with Vogue, the interviewer asked her, “Which of your movies would you most want to make a sequel of?” After she responded with Gigli, he sarcastically commented that the film was “critically acclaimed,” which prompted a big laugh from the singer.

J.Lo first met Affleck in late 2001 on the set of Gigli, in which she plays an “independent contractor” who assists mobster Larry Gigli (Affleck) with a kidnapping and winds up falling in love with him — despite identifying as a lesbian and having to endure his slightly sexist and homophobic attempts to flirt with her. While Bennifer was engaged by the movie’s 2003 release, it was still a box office bomb, grossing only $7 million against a $75 million budget, and an even worse critical disaster, with Lopez, Affleck, and the film all winning Razzies. The reception was so bad that director Martin Brest hasn’t made a movie since. There’s no word on whether he’d want to be involved in a sequel.

While her desire to make a sequel is a new development, J.Lo has never let the backlash caused by Gigli get to her. In 2015, years before she would reunite with Affleck romantically, she both defended and threw shade at the film on Late Night with Seth Meyers during a conversation about her career, attributing its negative reception to the tabloid coverage of Bennifer. “I was in Gigli, I was also in... what else sucked?” she said, laughing. “We got a lot of crap at that time because we were together. It was a whole other thing going on. There are worse movies than Gigli out there, OK?”

Now that Bennifer is married 20 years after calling off their first engagement in 2002, it’s clear that she wants to make a Gigli sequel so she can work with Affleck again. In her “73 Questions” interview, when Lopez was asked which of her many co-stars made her laugh the most on set, she sweetly responded, “My husband.” If she gets her way, there will be a lot more laughs to come.