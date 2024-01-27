When she became a mom in 2015, Jessica Biel’s life got a lot busier. The Candy star had to figure out how to balance everything, and thus, she discovered shower eating. She’s been open about her multitasking life hack since at least 2016, but her fans still have a lot of questions and opinions. In fact, Biel recently responded to all that interest by posting a TikTok about the logistics of shower eating.

An Unusual Habit

Biel, who has two sons with husband Justin Timberlake, shared a list of “shower appropriate items” with her followers in a TikTok on Dec. 27. Her suggestions include cereal, yogurt, coffee, tea, and popsicles. “I love to eat and drink in the shower,” she admitted.

Less than a month later, Biel decided to take on “shower eating questions,” quipping that she wants to “start a movement.” “I think for people who are multitasking, it’s just going to be such a huge relief in so many ways,” she said. Then she went on to share her simple “rules of shower eating,” which essentially boil down to using a ledge if you have one, keeping the soap out of your food, and closing your mouth while chewing so water doesn’t get in.

“I find it deeply satisfying,” Biel added.

Trial & Error

For Biel, eating in the shower is nothing new. A few months before appearing on The Tonight Show in February 2017, she’d posted a photo on Instagram showing an empty plate, a fork, and a cup of espresso on her shower floor. “Yes, I eat in the shower,” she wrote in the caption of the since-deleted post. “I admit it. Chicken apple sausage and espresso. Try it. I dare you.”

Host Jimmy Fallon showed the image and asked her about it during their interview. “This is just mom life,” she told him. Though she admitted to not knowing “if anybody else does this,” she said she’d gotten so busy as a mom to her then-only son that she often forgot to eat and had to bring food into the shower with her.

“It’s great,” she told Fallon, before noting that some foods work better than others. “Sometimes it’s a huge success. Sometimes it’s a huge failure.”

Jessica Biel on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon on Feb. 16, 2017 NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Open For Recommendations

Even with years of practice — her sons, Silas and Phineas, are now 8 and 3 — she is still honing the art of shower eating. Biel posted yet another TikTok about her hack on Jan. 27, and in it, she captured her “first shower eating recommendation” from a follower. The item suggested was a blood orange that she said was “really good,” and she called for further recommendations.

Her followers have been throwing out additional ideas ranging from steak and lobster to grapes wrapped in cheese, but not everyone wants to try eating in the shower themselves. “Why not have a quick shower and eat later, like this is too much,” one person commented. Elsewhere, a viewer argued for bath eating instead, as a way to avoid “splash back and soggy [food].” Others have already embraced shower eating or plan to try it, so we’ll see if the movement takes off.