If you grew up in the late '90s and/or early '00s, looking back at Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake's relationship timeline will probably bring back some majorly nostalgic memories. As Mary Camden on 7th Heaven and the curly-haired frontman of *NSYNC, respectively, Biel and Timberlake are basically a match made in pop-culture heaven. Their timeline also proves that you can break up, make up, and still end up being together forever.

According to E! News, Biel and Timberlake first met at the Golden Globes in 2007, but it took a while for Biel to agree to go on a date with the boy band star. Why? The world may never know. He persisted, though, and it ended up paying off. As alluded to above, the couple had their fair share of ups and downs in the years that followed, but they eventually ended up walking down the aisle in October 2012. Since then, they've become one of Hollywood's cutest, most supportive pairs.

Biel and Timberlake welcomed their first child together Silas in April 2015. Silas has definitely upped the trio's overall cuteness factor, by the way, as evidenced by their adorably cohesive, incredibly on-point, family-themed Halloween costumes. And as of today, it's been more than a decade since Biel and Timberlake first got together. Check out all of their most notable relationship timeline moments below.

January 2007: They First Meet At The Golden Globes Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Talk about a meet-cute. Way back in 2007, Timberlake and Biel happened to cross paths for the first time at that year's Golden Globes. Biel's friend and former costar Beverley Mitchell — who played her little sister Lucy on 7th Heaven — was there when it all went down, and described that fateful night to Access Hollywood (via Today) during an interview in 2017. Mitchell told the outlet, "I was there like the moment the love connection happened. I was like, 'OK, this is happening.' It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute." She explained, "It was so cute because they were like — it's that moment like, 'I like you, I think you like me.' It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute." Did you notice how many times Mitchell used the word "cute"? Yeah, that's because it *was* cute.

May 2007: They Start Dating Publicly After Months Of Long-Distance Chats justintimberlake on Instagram After that Golden Globes meet-cute, Biel and Timberlake took things slow. During a press conference for one of his films in October 2012, Timberlake told Us Weekly, "There was nothing starry about the way we got together. It was very un-Hollywood-esque, in fact. We met and got talking ... I had to be pretty persistent in order to get her to [go out on a date]. But I have a fair amount of tenacity and if I want something I stick to it. And in the end she agreed." Even after Biel agreed, though, it still took some time for things to heat up between the pair — publicly and privately. During an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January 2017, Biel revealed, "We didn't kiss for a very long time because he was on tour and we were talking on the phone ... We were just chatting on the phone for hours, so we never really kissed for a very long time ... But, I have this email that's really funny that I sent to my producing partner ... that's like, 'OK, I can't like, make that meeting, so we'll have to cancel. Also, I know I'm going to marry this man [Timberlake]." So, basically what Biel was saying was that she's a bonafide amateur fortune teller? Must be nice.

August 2009: They Move Into A Loft Together In NYC jessicabiel on Instagram Once Biel and Timberlake solidified their relationship status, it quickly became clear that they were in it for the long haul. In early 2009, rumors of an impending split started to surface. Nevertheless, they persisted, and the two stars moved into a New York City loft together in August 2009. "The apartment is great," Timberlake's mom, Lynn Harless, told Us Weekly at the time. "He is loving it."

February 2010: Timberlake's Mom Gives Biel Her Public Stamp Of Approval Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Timberlake debuted the fall 2010 collection for his clothing line, Biel sat front row next to her then-boyfriend's parents, Lynn and Paul Harless. "[Jessica is] one of us," Lynn told People in February 2010. "She’s amazing. She’s so down-to-earth and her family is great," she revealed. The publication continued to grill Lynn about her son's relationship, and when asked if she though Biel was "the one," Timberlake's mother replied, "You should ask him. I’ve thought that before," she said while reportedly crossing her fingers. "They’re young. They have plenty of time."

March 2011: They Split Up... For A Few Months Harry How/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Less than two years after they decided to live together, People reported that Biel and Timberlake had broken up in March 2011. "There are no hard feelings," a source told the publication. "It was completely mutual and they both decided it was time to move on." Shortly thereafter, reps for the couple confirmed the sad news to the publication and explained, "Addressing the media speculation regarding Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake’s relationship, we are confirming that they mutually have decided to part ways. The two remain friends and continue to hold the highest level of love and respect for each other." You know how this story ends, so don't get all teary-eyed just yet.

July 2011: They Get Back Together jessicabiel on Instagram During an interview between Timberlake and Vanity Fair that was published a few months after the confirmed split, it seemed as if the former *NSYNC singer was still nursing his post-breakup wounds. "[Biel] is the single-handedly most significant person in my life," he told the magazine. "In my 30 years, she is the most special person, OK? I don’t want to say much more, because I have to protect things that are dear to me — for instance, her." Timberlake went on to open up about the idea of marriage: "I think the mistake is that people commit to who that person is right then and not the person they’re going to become. That’s the art of staying together, is changing together ... Why do you think [celebrities] all like each other? ... We understand what it’s like. 'Oh, thank God — finally, somebody who knows how I feel.' It’s refuge." Those feelings of understanding may have sparked a larger realization for Timberlake and Biel, because in July 2011, they appeared to be giving their relationship another go.

December 2011: Timberlake Proposes To Biel In Montana Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Breaking up and making up doesn't always work out, but Biel and Timberlake's reunion was far from short-lived. In January 2012, several sources for Us Weekly reported that Timberlake had quietly proposed that past December in Jackson, Wyoming. "Justin knows how much she loves snowboarding and the mountains, so it was the perfect place," one source said. "[Timberlake has] never been happier," added another. "He knew it was the right time to propose."

October 2012: They Get Married In Puglia, Italy jessicabiel on Instagram In October 2012, Biel and Timberlake finally tied the knot in Puglia, Italy. The bride wore an unexpectedly pink — yet truly trendsetting and stunning — Giambattista Valli strapless gown, and the groom wore a clean and crisp Tom Ford tuxedo. It's also worth noting that Timberlake was *literally* jumping for joy in their wedding photos.

April 2015: The Couple's First Child, Silas, Is Born justintimberlake on Instagram Biel and Timberlake enjoyed a few years of wedded bliss before welcoming their first son, Silas Randall Timberlake, together on April 8, 2015. While speaking to Zane Lowe on Beats Radio 1 earlier this year, the first-time dad confessed, "When you have kids, all of a sudden you're faced with your own childhood, good and bad, and am I gonna completely mess this kid up? I feel like the success of parenthood is feeling like, 'Uh, I failed all day today but I get to wake up tomorrow and do it again,' and hopefully, they turn out to be a good human being."

July 2017: Biel Reveals The Secret To Their Happy Marriage Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images During an interview with Marie Claire (via Us Weekly) in July 2017, Biel revealed all the things that make their marriage work. The actor explained, "We have similar values; we believe in loyalty, honesty. We like to have fun. We like a lot of the same things. Also, in the business, we’re all very career-oriented, and you have to be a little selfish. I understand that about my peers — about being focused and driven — and if you can find that and someone who shares the same values as you, it’s like: Score!"

Since Then: They Continue To Be A Super Cute Family jessicabiel on Instagram Have you seen their family Halloween costumes since Silas born? So stinkin' cute.