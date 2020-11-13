Little Mix Fans Are Worried Jesy Has Left The Band

Being part of a band comes with its own unique set of challenges, and one that has haunted every hit band is, who will leave the group first? The latest target of this kind of questioning: Little Mix. An eagle-eyed fan noticed something out of place on the group’s new signed album, leaving followers wondering: has Jesy Nelson left Little Mix?

Megafans — dubbed “Mixers” by the girl group — have been expressing their concern online that Jesy has left Little Mix after one fan noticed that there were only three signatures on their signed copy of new album Confetti, and that Jesy’s signature was missing. I've contacted a representative for the group for comment and will update this piece should new information become available.

The fan theory is the latest in a string of events that have left Mixers worried that the foursome has now become a band of three. Last week, fans commented that Jesy looked sad in a now-deleted promo video for the band’s latest album, Confetti. Then, last weekend, the 29-year-old was noticeably missing from the final episode of BBC’S Little Mix: The Search after she was forced to pull out due to illness. She also cancelled her appearance as host alongside the rest of the group at the MTV European Music Awards, sparking further concern for the singer and the fate of the band.

There is an element of human error in play here though. Signing thousands of albums by hand can’t be easy, especially with four people. Maybe Jesy missed a few? Other fans have also noted that some of the other girls’ signatures have been smudged on their copies of the album, perhaps it was the case for Jesy, too?