In Bachelor and Bachelorette finale episodes, leads often agonize over their decisions, and surprises are practically de rigueur. But the Nov. 13 conclusion to Joan Vassos’ Golden Bachelorette journey was decidedly drama-free.

Joan didn’t need extra time to make her decision. After introducing Chock Chapple to her family during a blissful final date in Bora Bora, she knew he was the one and sent home the runner-up, Guy Gansert. It may have seemed obvious to viewers, who declared the couple endgame early on, but Chock himself wasn’t convinced.

“Joan hadn’t told me that she loved me yet, right? And I didn’t know the situation with Guy, so there was a little uncertainty,” he tells Bustle over Zoom.

Fortunately, an unaired kiss assuaged his concern. “No one kisses you like that if they’re not interested,” he says. “It said everything I needed to know. The power of one single kiss.” (Joan adds, “It’s probably good you didn’t [see it], because my kids would have been mortified.”)

It was a fitting moment for a romance that began with Joan’s first one-on-one date, during which the pair spent a day at Disneyland and dreamed about one day bringing their families there. (During After the Final Rose, ABC gifted them that exact trip.)

Next up, the couple will bring their broods together for Thanksgiving and Christmas. “We have kids that are very similar, and they’ve developed a friendship already,” Joan says. “They’re going to be stepbrothers and sisters one of these days, which is funny at this age. But they’re all really excited about it.”

Below, Joan and Chock talk about post-engagement surprises and planning (to plan) their wedding.

“We’ve done a lot in the last couple months, so I’m ready to be a couple for a little while and enjoy each other.”

Joan, you’ve said that you still had to get to know each other after filming, which wrapped in August. What’s the most surprising thing you’ve learned?

Chock: Joan’s competitive! We do crosswords, jigsaw puzzles, tennis, cooking. Everyone thought I was the competitive one. That’s the competitive one.

Joan: [Laughs.] I learned what a caregiver he is. I had to do some fittings with the stylist one day. It was a long day, and I came home and he was standing outside in the driveway with a glass of wine for me, and he cooked a whole dinner.

You’re not planning the wedding yet, but have you set a check-in time to revisit the conversation?

Joan: That may be smart for us to do.

Chock: We’ve got holiday plans with our families. We’re going to spend time in New York getting a place. Right after the first of the year would be a good time. It’s serious — how to do it, where to do it, how many people to invite.

Joan: Planning a wedding is a big job, and we’re both a little tired right now. We’ve done a lot in the last couple months, so I’m ready to be a couple for a little while and enjoy each other. The discussion can start when it feels good; I expect in the next several months.

To backtrack for a second, Chock, Pascal Ibgui has apologized for saying you acted like a “stalker” during the group bowling date. Did you have a chance to see that?

Chock: In order to feel good about the experience, I didn’t look at any of that. It doesn’t interest me. I had great relationships with everyone, including Pascal. So I don’t know what he said, why he said it. That’s his business. We’ve all probably said things that you look back and go, That wasn’t the right thing to say. But I wish the guy luck.

You’ve both had to talk a lot about your relationship over the last 24 hours. Is there something you haven’t had a chance to share yet, maybe something funny that’s been on your mind?

Chock: I’ve got something X-rated, so I just won’t say it. [Laughs.]

Joan: We are just so compatible. That’s kind of obvious, but you can see at the Disneyland date how we get along so well. And it’s multiplied every time we’re together, like we’ve been married for five years.

Chock: And I’m so trainable.

Joan: He’s like a puppy. He doesn’t have accidents in the house anymore — he’s good!

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.