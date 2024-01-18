Jodie Foster said no to the coveted role of Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Foster made the revelation during a Jan. 17 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, sharing that she was offered the role back in the 1970s.

“I saw this on the internet, you were offered the role of Princess Leia in Star Wars, is that true?” host Jimmy Fallon asked. “I was, yeah,” Foster responded, revealing that prior filming commitments made it impossible to accept.

“They were going for a younger Princess Leia but I had a conflict,” she explained. “I was doing a Disney movie and I just didn’t want to pull out because I was already under contract.”

Carrie Fisher in Star Wars. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

“I Might Have Had Different Hair”

While she wasn’t cast in the sci-fi epic, Foster told Fallon that the Star Wars team “did an amazing job.”

“I don’t know how good I would have been,” Foster said of the Princess Leia role, that was ultimately awarded to the late Carrie Fisher. “I might have had different hair, you know. I might have gone with a pineapple,” she added, referring to character’s famous space bun hairstyle.

Fisher first appeared in the Star Wars franchise in 1977. Her final portrayal of the beloved character was in 2019’s Rise of Skywalker that was posthumously released following her death in 2016.

Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford in Star Wars. Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Foster wasn’t the only actor linked to the role of Leia. The likes of Sigourney Weaver, Sissy Spacek, Anjelica Huston, and Meryl Streep also reportedly auditioned. However, Fisher wasn’t privy to Streep’s potential casting.

“I've never heard that one,” she told the The Daily Beast in 2015. “But Jodie Foster was up for it... That one I knew the most. Amy Irving and Jodie. And I got it.”