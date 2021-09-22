Fans Are Not Sympathetic About Kendall Crying Over Joe On Bachelor In Paradise

Bachelor In Paradise is all about a second opportunity at love, but audiences only have so much willingness when those opportunities are squandered. No one in Season 7 of Bachelor In Paradise better exemplifies missed opportunities than Kendall Long, who came to the beach hoping to rekindle a romance with her ex-boyfriend Joe Amabile. Unfortunately, Episode 9, which aired on Sept. 21, seemed to be the ultimate conclusion for their relationship, as Joe has moved on with Serena Pitt. Needless to say, audiences were relieved.

