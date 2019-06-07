You could say the world is a “Sucker” for the relationship between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Unfortunately, new reports suggest their relationship may soon be over. To better relive all of your favorite moments from the duo, you can savor Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' relationship timeline.

Starting with their ultra-relatable beginning (Joe Jonas slides into DMs?!), the Dark Phoenix actor and “Cool” crooner redefined what it meant to be #CoupleGoals. As Turner’s career closed one chapter with the ending of Game of Thrones, she started another alongside Jonas, who reunited with his brothers musically for the first time in six years. The two went on to tie the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding after the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019, and then Jonas and Turner went even bigger with their second wedding celebration in France that June.

So, as the couple’s relationship appears to be in peril, let’s dive into this popular celeb couple’s history. Where did rumors of Jonas and Turner begin? When did the couple get engaged? And most importantly, how can I use this as an opportunity to marvel again at the epic-ness that was Turner and Jonas’ Elvis-approved nuptials while mourning the end? Let the walk of memories from Hollywood to the Vegas strip and beyond.

November 2016: First Seen Together

Jonas and Turner were first publicly spotted getting cozy when they attended a Kings of Leon concert in the Netherlands at the MTV EMAs, per People. An onlooker told the outlet, "They were really close together. I didn't look very often because I was seated more in front of the room. The two or three times I was watching they were kissing. She was all smiley and he looked really sweet."

However, Turner told Harper's Bazaar U.K. in March 2019 that Jonas had made the ultimate millennial dating move to initiate the relationship. "We had a lot of mutual friends," she told the mag, "and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time. We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue." (Can you imagine?)

November 2016: A Couple

Later that month, Nick Jonas posted an Instagram of a photograph from a wedding photo booth that included his older brother and Turner, indicating that she'd already hung out with the fam. People seemingly confirmed this when it reported that Turner and Jonas also spent Thanksgiving together. An Instagram photo of the couple and Nick was posted around the holidays as well.

December 2016: Meeting The Parents

Jonas and Turner made several covert outings in December, which included The Daily Mail reporting and sharing photos that showed Turner introduced Jonas to her parents.

January 2017: Instagram Official

It was all "New Year, New Relationship" for Jonas and Turner, when the actress made her romance 'gram official in January 2017. She posted a photo of Jonas holding a cigar on a boat with the caption, "Miami Daze." That month, Turner also sidestepped red carpet questions about Jonas before the Golden Globes. It didn't stop the duo from potentially packing on the PDA at HBO's Golden Globes after-party.

February 2017: Hiking & Visiting Paris

In a relatively low-key month, Jonas and Turner go on a hike and Jonas comments on a picture of Turner with a flame emoji. In March, the pair takes their love international with a trip to Paris.

May 2017: Their First Met Gala

In May, they attended the Met Gala, although, they didn't walk the red carpet together, according to Teen Vogue. (Luckily, this would change for future Met Galas!) Nick also posted a photo of them at the after-party and captioned it: "These two [heart emoji]." We stan a supportive sibling.

June 2017: Goofing Off With The Paps

Fans got their first real taste of the couple's goofy side when Turner and Jonas high-kicked for paparazzi photos while walking around Los Angeles. DNCE's Cole Whittle joined in on the fun the very next day when all three were photographed.

July 2017: ‘Jophie’

July brings several small developments for "Jophie," the name Turner realizes fans have branded the couple during a Marie Claire interview. The blossoming couple attends Comic-Con, where Turner told Entertainment Tonight that Jonas is "a good accessory." Future brother-in-law Nick attends the GoT premiere as well as Joe, as evidenced in a photo that includes all three.

September 2017: Adopting A Puppy

First comes love, then comes puppy for Jonas and Turner, who, according to Entertainment Tonight, adopted a dog together. Turner shared news of the new arrival, named Porky Basquiat, on Instagram with the caption, "Meet the newest addition to the krew."

October 2017: They’re Engaged!

Puppy co-parenting must have gone smoothly. Because on October 15, Jonas and Turner announced their engagement via Instagram. "She said yes.," Jonas simply captioned a photo of their hands, where Turner's gorgeous ring is on full display.

April 2018: “Holy Sh*t! I’m Engaged!”

In April, Turner opened up for the first time about her recent engagement to Marie Claire, giving a feminist spin to her fairy tale. "I'm still like, Holy sh*t! I’m engaged,'" she told the outlet. "There's this weird misconception that being married is the greatest thing that’ll ever happen to you. But I've always found that my career is something I work for, and when I achieve something, there’s a sense that this is the greatest thing I’ll do in my life. It’s lovely to be engaged. Not like I achieved anything, but I found my person, like I’d find a house that I love and want to stay in forever. There’s a sense of peace that comes with finding your person. But there’s a drive that comes with your career." Remind us why she didn't take the Throne again?

July 2018: Showing Off Their Love

Turner and Jonas joined forces with Priyanka Chopra and Nick for Chopra's 36th birthday party. They also showed their love off at the U.S. Open. Clearly, the husband-and-wife to-be felt more comfortable flaunting their love with Turner even candidly posting a photo of Jonas with a camera captioned, "So Edgy."

August 2018: Another Jonas Brother, Another Engagement

On the heels of Chopra and Nick's engagement, both Jonas and Turner shared their support for their future marriage. "Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas," Turner captioned a photo of the newly engaged pair.

October 2018: Paris & A ‘GoT’ Halloween

Jonas and Turner started off the month with a dreamy looking trip to Paris before practically breaking the Internet with a pair of iconic Halloween costume moments. At one party, Turner dressed as an elephant, while Jonas paid homage to his lady as Sansa Stark, the character Turner played on Game of Thrones.

But if that lewk wasn't legendary enough, Jonas and Turner donned Gomez and Morticia Adams costumes.

December 2018: Nick & Priyanka’s Wedding

Wedding season was upon the couple when they headed to Chopra and Nick's wedding on December 4 in India.

December 2018: Christmas In England

Christmas was spent in England with a blend of both the Jonas and Turner families, which both stars posted about on Instagram.

January 2019: A Ski Trip

Jonas and Turner rang in 2019 with an enviable-looking ski trip. "With my love in the mountains," Turner captioned a photo of the couple looking fierce against a mountain backdrop. Later in the month, Jonas shared a sweet photo of his bride-to-be on the 'gram with the caption, "Lucky me." Aww.

February 2019: Valentine’s & A Birthday

In February, the couple posted matching tributes to each other on Valentine's Day. Jonas even threw a 23rd birthday party for his fiancee to celebrate the holiday. "My Valentine gets a surprise birthday party because she’s the f*ck*ng best," Jonas captioned a series of photos from the day. And also, like, Britney Spears showed up?!

February 2019: Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Jonas and Turner also absolutely SLAYED the Vanity Fair Oscars party with Jonas posting a shot of the duo to Instagram, captioned, "I Win."

March 2019: The JoBros Return With “Sucker”

When the Jonas Brothers reunited with a bang in March, they did so with a single that paid tribute to each of the JoBro wives. When the video for "Sucker" dropped, Turner, Chopra, and Kevin's wife Danielle all made highly-giffable appearances. "They're back baby," Turner captioned an Instagram photo of the newly-rejoined group.

In late March, Turner graced the cover of Rolling Stone alongside GoT co-star Maisie Williams where she revealed she's as surprised as anyone to have been engaged at 21.

"I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," Turner explained to the mag. "I think once you've found the right person, you just know. I feel like I'm much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I've lived enough life to know. I've met enough guys to know - I've met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28."

April 2019: Game Of Thrones Comes To An End

On April 3, Jonas and Turner went to the premiere of the final season of Game of Thrones. Jonas captioned a video of his fiancee, "Congratulations babe!" The actress posted her own hilarious photo of herself sandwiched between an iconic former co-star...

Plus, Jonas even name checks the hit HBO series in the Brothers' next single, "Cool."

May 2019: A Spontaneous Wedding

Finally, arguably the wedding of the century (Harry and Meghan, who?) happened right after the Billboard Music Awards on May 1, when the couple decided to spontaneously get hitched in a Vegas chapel. Elvis impersonator officiating? Check. Ring Pops over fine jewelry? Check. Diplo as de-facto videographer? You bet. While a second ceremony in France feels evident, in our eyes, this will always be the ultimate wedding ceremony.

May 2019: Their First Met Gala Together

About a week after Elvis pronounced them husband and wife, the newlyweds headed to the Met Gala. They walked the carpet. We gawked in awe. End of story.

Turner also revealed in an interview with U.K.'s The Times that her and her new husband's journey to the altar wasn't always smooth sailing. Jonas and Turner once broke up, a mistake that was quickly reversed. "It was the worst day of our lives,” Turner told the outlet. "For a second we both had cold feet, then 24 hours later we were both, like, 'Never mind.'"

The newlywed also disclosed that she "was going through this phase of being very mentally unwell. He (Jonas) was, like, 'I can't be with you until you love yourself, I can't see you love me more than you love yourself.' That was something, him doing that. I think he kind of saved my life, in a way."

Also, this photo happened, which feels like the perfect way to get you up to speed on all things Jophie.

Now that you've fully experienced this DM to husband and wife love story, it's time to find the Internet's next favorite celebrity couple. Is Frankie Jonas seeing anyone?

February 2020: They’re Pregnant

While neither mom nor dad-to-be confirmed the news at the time, several publications reported in February 2020 that Turner was pregnant, with both her and Jonas expecting their first child. The stars remained mum regarding the story, but as time went on, she was snapped with a telling protruding belly.

July 2020: They Become Parents

On July 27, 2020, Turner and Jonas officially became parents. The news that their family had grown was first published by TMZ and then confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. A representative for the couple eventually shared the following statement:

“Joe and Sophie welcomed a baby girl last Wednesday in L.A. and are over the moon. The couple is already obsessed and can't stop gloating about their new addition. The couple is taking time to enjoy this special moment and have only shared the news and updates with family and friends. With the pandemic Joe and Sophie have been very cautious about who is around them and their little girl."

Their baby’s name was revealed to be Willa.

March 2021: Her First (U.K.) Mother’s Day

In the U.K., Mother’s Day fell on March 15 in 2021, and it marked Turner’s first as a parent. She recognized the day on her Instagram story with a simple post that included the text, “I’m so grateful to the two loves of my life for making me a mama. @joejonas and my beautiful baby girl. It’s my favorite job I’ve ever had.”

Just a few days later, new dad Jonas shared a hot shirtless selfie on his IG story, and his wife reshared it on hers with some fun GIFs and stickers to show that she loved it.

April 2021: Taylor Swift & Hanging In L.A.

Throughout April, Turner and Jonas were spotted out and about in Los Angeles shopping, having dinner at Craig’s (a favorite of the theirs), and meeting friends in Malibu. Around the same time, Turner and “singer-songwriter Taylor Swift had a fun exchange on Instagram after the Grammy winner dropped her surprise promotional single “Mr. Perfectly Fine (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault).” Fans assumed based on the lyrics and when it was initially written (back in 2008) that the tune was about Jonas, but the two women showed there was no animosity between them, even if they’d both been romantically connected to the Jonas Brother.

May 2021: Two Year Anniversary

For their two year wedding anniversary, both Turner and Jonas shared snaps on their Instagram profiles of their wedding that the public had never seen before. She captioned her slideshow by saying, “Happy 2 year Vegas Wedding anniversary to this big ol hunk of man meat ❤️ 🥩 ⛪️,” while he made things a bit more explicit, posting “Married as F@$K for 2 years! Love you bub @sophiet” below the pictures he chose.

May 2021: Talking Fatherhood

As he was still quarantining in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jonas opened up about being a father. During an interview with CBS This Morning, the singer told host Gayle King that so far, fatherhood had been “amazing.” He explained that the global situation had caused him to spend more time at home, which was a blessing in disguise.

“To be in one place for a solid amount of time and just have my feet on the ground and be with my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back,” he admitted, adding, “I'm so thankful and grateful." He also called his infant daughter “gorgeous” and shared his newfound love of naps, which many new parents can likely relate to.

May 2021: Fighting The Paparazzi

Early in the month of May 2021, Turner uploaded a video to her Instagram story of her railing against the paparazzi for publishing photos of her infant child. “I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there,” the Game of Thrones star commented. “It’s f*cking creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I’m sickened, I’m disgusted and I’m respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them,” Turner demanded.

May 2021: The First Mother’s Day

Jonas celebrated his wife on her first Mother’s Day (this time in the U.S.), posting a carousel of images on Instagram that included both Turner while she was still pregnant with Willa and his own mother. He captioned the slides, “Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums 🥰”

June 2021: The Couple Enters “New Territory”

During an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop, Jonas described how he and Turner are entering “new territory” as parents. The singer went on to explain, saying, “I'm going on tour, she's starting a project… It's going to be a lot of flying back and forth on days off, for me at least.” Now that they are parents, they need to travel to wherever they’re performing or filming, but also find the time to go back and see their daughter Willa.

June 2021: The First Father’s Day

Turner wished her husband a Happy Father’s Day (on his first ever as a parent) on Instagram, posting a picture of Jonas dressed in his best “dad” attire and with the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to the ultimate dad and all the dads out there. Grab that cooler, pick up your spatula, strap on those sandals and get to grillin’. Joe you are the best baby daddy, It’s my greatest joy to watch.”

Throughout June, both Turner and Jonas spent time in Atlanta, where she was filming. While in the southern city, they attended a Braves game and he crashed a SoulCycle class dedicated to the music of the Jonas Brothers.

July 2021: Arguments

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal Magazine, Jonas was asked to share a memory from pandemic, and he opened up about how he and his wife actually got into arguments while they were having some fun, but they were able to move on. “I got very into Lego building. My wife and I probably built 10 monstrous Legos. It was also quite funny, because I was super focused on helping her but then I was getting easily distracted and playing Fortnite,” the singer explained to the outlet. He went on to add, “At first we argued about it and then it was like, she loves her organization and it’s completely different from the way I would build it: ‘You do you; I’ll be here for support.’ So then I became moral support; I’ll make the cocktails for us.

Earlier in the month, the two posed for photos with another celeb couple, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. All four talents turned up in Paris at the Louis Vuitton Parfum Dinner, where Perry performed.

August 2021: Happy Birthday Joe

For Jonas’ thirty-second birthday (on August 15), he joined his wife and brothers at Craig’s, a popular celebrity-packed restaurant in Los Angeles. Of course, Turner also shared a sweet snap of her beau on the actual day on her Instagram. The following day, the pop singer himself posted several photos as a thank you to his fans for wishing him well on his special day. The carousel included an image of him brushing his teeth wearing what appears to be nothing at all, with only his betrothed’s head blocking his more private area.

October 2021: New York City & Los Angeles

October 2021 was a pretty chill time for Turner and Jonas, though they still went out and traveled across the U.S. They started the month in New York City, where they were seen strolling through Central Park and having dinner while Jonas was on tour with his brothers. The trio played several shows in the area, including on Long Island and in their home state of New Jersey. Later in October, the married couple returned to Los Angeles, where they ventured out in the rain for lunch and attended Halloween parties dressed as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

November 2021: SNL & A Roast

On November 14, Turner and Jonas attended the Saturday Night Live after-party. At the soiree, they joined the host of that night’s episode, Jonathan Majors, as well as musical guest Taylor Swift, who had just performed the 10-minute version of her brand new single “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).”

Later in the month, Netflix released the comedy special The Jonas Brothers Family Roast, which featured the wives of all three men making fun of their husbands. Turner pulled no punches when making jokes at the expense of her beau, and the audience enjoyed some of her best zingers. At one point, she poked fun at his acting chops, joking, “I said when I started acting that I would never date an actor, and after I saw Camp Rock 2 I knew it was safe to date Joe.”

February 2022: Super Bowl & A Possible Second Baby

Throughout the month of February, photographers followed Turner and Jonas as they bounced around Los Angeles, running errands, getting coffee, and having meals with friends. This is normal behavior for stars, but the photos that were published started people talking. In several of them, it looks like Turner’s stomach is growing, which suggested she may have been pregnant for the second time.

Later in the month, the married couple attended the Super Bowl together, as it was in L.A. She wore an Eminem t-shirt in support of the rapper, who performed during the halftime show alongside fellow musicians Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar.

March 2022: Vanity Fair Oscar After-Party

Turner and Jonas tuned up in Paris on March 7 to attend the Louis Vuitton runway show. They posed for photos and sat with fellow stars like Emma Stone, Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore and many others. They had been seen in the designer brand’s attire at many events in the surrounding months, and they would continue to wear them in public.

While walking the carpet headed into the annual Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, Turner and Jonas posed for photographers in their Louis Vuitton outfits. At the time, she was wearing a gown that somewhat hid her midsection, and she held her hands over her stomach for much of the photo session. That led some to assume that she was pregnant again. Just a day prior, she was snapped by paparazzi in a crop top that seemed to confirm that she was with child for the second time, though neither parent commented publicly.

April 2022: She Opens Up About Motherhood

In an interview with The Wrap’s “UnWrapped” podcast while promoting her new HBO miniseries The Staircase, Turner explained how becoming a mother had changed her, giving her a new perspective. “The concept of family has made me an entirely much more emotional person. The empathy is heightened; the feelings about family are just like overflowing,” she said, explaining how having a child had actually made her a better actor.

May 2022: Officially Pregnant Again

While posing for photos on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, Turner and Jonas confirmed the rumors that they were once again expecting. Mom cradled her burgeoning belly while dad beamed. Later, she graced the cover of Elle, showing off her stomach and smiling from ear to ear.

Just one day after telling the world that baby number two will soon join their family, Turner and Jonas attended the premiere of her new show The Staircase at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. At one point, she must have said something funny, as the pop musician threw his head back in laughter.

July 2022: Baby No. 2 Arrives

Two months after confirming their second child was on the way, Turner and Jonas announced they’d welcomed the baby. They didn’t reveal the little one’s exact birth date, but their rep shared they were “happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl.”

November 2022: Vegas Trip

While spending time in Las Vegas in November 2022, the two posed for photos that Jonas shared on his Instagram grid. “VEGAS!! Who's ready for tonight???” he captioned the post. Turner uploaded a similar shot, writing, “Cheers luv” in her caption.

January 2023: Celebrating Joe

The Jonas Brothers got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in early 2023, and Turner was on hand to celebrate her husband. She also honored him and her brothers-in-law on Instagram, writing, “To see the hard work and love and light you boys bring to your music… it’s an honor just to watch from the sidelines. After almost 20 years of hard work you boys are so deserving of this. I’m so lucky to count you as family. I’m proud of you every day.”

March 2023: Back At The Oscars

The couple walked the red carpet at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and they shared their experience on Instagram. “The best time with the best people. Thanks to my glam team as always,” Turner wrote, while Jonas quipped, “Too much tequila now we’re dancing in the lobby.”

August 2023: Kicking Off The Tour

The Jonas Brothers began The Tour in New York City on Aug. 12, and Turner showed photos of her attending. In one, she could be seen kissing his hand. “long long New York nights,” she wrote.

September 2023: Divorce Reports

Fans were shocked when TMZ reported that the couple was “headed for divorce” on Sept. 3. Sources told the outlet that they’d had “serious problems” for some six months. People later reported that Jonas had retained a divorce lawyer.