Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season has only just begun, but if you’re already speculating about the final three, you’re not alone.

Early on, 25-year-old contestant Daisy Kent proved she was one to watch by pulling up in a truck hauling a Christmas tree (a nod to her childhood on a Christmas tree farm, à la Taylor Swift).

“She has this soft-spoken demeanor that pulls you in, that’s captivating,” Joey said in a confessional. “And I’m drawn to it. I want to know so much more.”

Indeed, Joey got to know more in Episode 2, when he invited Daisy for the season’s first one-on-one date. And if you’re looking for clues that Joey and Daisy are together after The Bachelor, well, they’re everywhere.

A Moving Heart-To-Heart

During their first solo outing, Joey and Daisy took a helicopter ride to the BeachLife Ranch music festival, and he was already feeling a comfortable connection. “It feels like I’m just on a date with my girlfriend,” he said.

The pair slow-danced on stage before sharing a romantic dinner, where Daisy opened up about her medical history and cochlear implant. She also discussed her decision to start a nonprofit, Hear Your Heart, for children going through a similar experience.

Disney/John Fleenor

“With Daisy, I know that she’s resilient. She has the ability to push through these really difficult things,” Joey said in a confessional. “And to have that be the person that you’re with, it’s a huge trait that you can look to. After this first date tonight, I can see Daisy being someone I end up with at the end of all this. And it’s exciting.”

Social Sleuthing

On Instagram, Daisy described 2023 as a year when her “life changed in the most unexpected ways.” She got her cochlear implant and wrote a book last year — so she wouldn’t need to get engaged to Joey for it to be a life-changing 12 months. But there are other clues, such as Joey’s recent post-filming appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast.

Kaitlyn predicted Joey’s final three women and named Daisy first. “I really liked Daisy,” Kaitlyn said. “She’s very sweet. I feel like she’s the most wholesome little... grows up on a Christmas tree farm? Like, she’s like a Hallmark movie. I’m obsessed.”

Several fans on TikTok noted that Joey’s eyes “lit up” at the mention of Daisy. And, well, you be the judge.

“His face for Daisy says it all! Either they are together or she is the one he was crying over,” wrote one user, referencing the tearful finale flash-forward at the start of Joey’s premiere.

Also worth noting? This exchange happened right after Joey confessed he’s “not good at holding [his expressions] in.” Charity Lawson gave a similar “tell” about her final rose recipient, Dotun Olubeko, during her appearance on the same podcast last year. Hmm!

A Major Spoiler

Prefer to skip all the sleuthing and read the cold, hard leaks about Joey and Daisy? They’re in! Potential spoilers ahead.

Disney/John Fleenor

According to Reality Steve, Joey and Daisy got engaged in Tulum, Mexico at the end of the season. As the Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster noted, “who knows what can happen” in the months following production, which wrapped in November. But for now, things definitely look good for the budding Bachelor couple.