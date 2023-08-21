It’s that time of year again! Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 is almost here, providing another chance for your favorite Bachelor Nation alums to meet, mingle, and make out on the beaches of Mexico — and, maybe, walk away with a lasting love connection.

That last bit is always a toss-up, of course. Recent seasons have led to weddings and babies, but they’ve also seen their share of cheating claims and shocking breakups, even of fan-favorite couples. So, what do the latest Bachelor in Paradise spoilers say about this year’s beach couples?

Reality Steve has reported on several of this season’s connections — and there are some twists ahead. Let’s start with one of the most highly anticipated arrivals: last year’s co-Bachelorette, Rachel Recchia. According to Reality Steve, Rachel got “involved” with Tanner Courtad during her time at the beach. However, the Bachelor Nation blogger adds that Rachel self-eliminated outside of a rose ceremony.

Another former lead, Katie Thurston, also reportedly went to Paradise. Reality Steve says that she was actually there to read a group date card (i.e., not to look for love). While she was there, though, the Bachelor Nation expert adds that she had an “emotional conversation” with her ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. So, sounds like some closure may be in store!

Craig Sjodin/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Speaking of Blake, Reality Steve reports that he got involved with Jess Girod in Paradise but, like Rachel, sent himself home outside of a rose ceremony.

So... is anyone from Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 actually together? Don’t worry: It seems love was, indeed, in the air for a few Bachelor Nation alums. In his Paradise spoiler breakdown, Reality Steve writes that he’s “99% sure” Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock (who was an early elimination from Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season) get engaged during Season 9. He also shared a fan’s video that claimed to show Kat and John Henry were an “obvious couple,” hanging out in John Henry’s hometown after filming. So despite making out with Brayden Bowers in a clip shown at The Bachelorette: Men Tell All, it seems Kat ultimately found a different connection in Paradise.

Reality Steve also adds that Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei left Paradise as a couple, but he’s not sure of their relationship status today. Similarly, he says Aven Jones and Kylee Russell “coupled up” early on — and although he doesn’t know their outcome, they were reportedly “partying in the same group together” after filming.

To see how it all goes down, fans will have to wait until Thursday, Sept. 28, when Bachelor in Paradise Season 9 debuts on its new night. These are just a few of the reported pairings, of course — and according to host Jesse Palmer, there are several surprises in store.

“I bet there are some couples that nobody saw coming, that no one will be able to connect in the beginning,” he recently told E! “[Like], ‘There’s no way it's going to be these two people.’ And that’s what inevitably happens.”