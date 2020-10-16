John Legend Pens A Tribute To Chrissy Teigen After The Loss Of Their Baby

John Legend is known for championing his wife — and this past week has been no exception. Following his emotional performance of "Never Break" at the Billboard Music Awards, John Legend praised Chrissy Teigen's "strength" after their pregnancy loss in a touching tribute on social media. On Oct. 1, the couple revealed that they had lost their third baby — a boy they had named Jack — after Teigen had been hospitalized due to experiencing heavy bleeding throughout her "difficult" pregnancy.

"This is for Chrissy," Legend began his post, the same way that he began his performance of "Never Break" on Oct. 14. "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility."

Legend continued by explaining that he wrote the song "because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test... Every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break."

He concluded his post by thanking "everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy" after they shared the news of their tragic loss. "More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone," Legend wrote. "I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families."

Legend's post is the first comment the couple have made on social media since they announced their devastating loss; Teigen shared the news on Instagram alongside several heartbreaking, black-and-white photos from her hospital stay. "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before," she wrote. "We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough."

The cookbook author — who also shares 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles with Legend — had been open about her "difficult" third pregnancy on social media, explaining that her "weak" placenta was causing excessive bleeding. "To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you," she wrote on Instagram.

Like Legend, Teigen's post also praised her husband's support. "We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience," she concluded the Instagram. "But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it."