What Is Julia Haart’s Net Worth? The My Unorthodox Life Star Is A Shoe Mogul

Julia Haart’s story is the epitome of the “American dream.” The My Unorthodox Life star left her conservative Orthodox Jewish community at age 43 and subsequently created a shoe company and became the head of talent agency Elite World Group, which has given her the lavish lifestyle portrayed on her Netflix reality show.

From the moment of her rebirth in 2013, failure was not an option for Haart. “I was so determined that I didn’t stop to wonder if I would fail,” she told People in 2021, noting that success was the only option.

Ahead of My Unorthodox Life Season 2’s premiere, fans may be wondering: how much are Haart’s successes actually worth? Here’s a breakdown of the various checks the reality star and fashion mogul cashes.

3 Ways Julia Haart Makes Her Millions

1. Ownership Of Elite Management

Haart was previously the co-owner of major talent agency Elite Group alongside her now ex-husband Silvio Scaglia, but she was fired from the company in 2022 and a judge ruled that she had falsely claimed to be a co-owner of the business. Still, her contributions to the company helped grow its valuation from $90 million to $1 billion over the course of two years. Trend Net Worth reported that she raked in almost $2 million per year as the CEO of the company, and another $500 million if her claim of co-ownership is to be believed.

2. Fashion & Shoe Designer

The company that first put her on the map was Haart’s eponymous shoe line, which was sold for an undisclosed, though likely hefty, sum. The creation and sale of this company are what set Haart up for a successful career in the world of fashion and modeling. She subsequently went on to serve as the Creative Director of Italian lingerie house La Perla, where she told The Cut that she designed upwards of 4,000 pieces per season. “This last season I had 250 ready-to-wear pieces, but then I had probably 3,000 or 4,000 lingerie pieces, and probably a couple hundred beachwear pieces,” she told the outlet in 2018. “So you do the math.”

In January 2022, Haart announced a “luxury high-tech” shapewear company called “Body By Julia Haart.” At the time of launch, Haart told Daily Mail, “The +Body by Julia Haart line defies the outdated, oppressive concept of modesty – it’s shapewear that’s meant to be seen, for bodies that are meant to be celebrated.” She added, “since I left the ultra-Orthodox community, my mission to liberate women has been at the heart of every business move I’ve made and every product I’ve brought to market.” One-piece leotards start at $198 while shapewear dresses can be purchased for $228.

3. Reality Star & Author

The Netflix reality series about her life called My Unorthodox Life began airing in 2021 and is set to return for a second season on Dec. 2, 2022. Haart stars alongside her family, and while their exact earnings have not been disclosed, The Guardian reported that lifestyle reality stars typically make more than competition reality stars (for reference, The Bachelor and Bachelorette leads can make as much as $100,000 but the contestants on the show often don’t get paid at all; meanwhile, the Kardashians are believed to make $900,000 per episode). While the Haarts aren’t exactly Kardashian-level-famous, it’s likely they’re bringing in a decent check to let their lives play out onscreen.

Haart also mined her life story in a memoir called Brazen which hit shelves in March 2022. The book could be purchased for $27 but the exact earnings from sales to date have not been released.

What Is Julia Haart’s Net Worth?

According to Women’s Health Magazine, Haart’s endeavors have racked up a net worth of over half a billion dollars. It remains to be seen how her firing from Elite and subsequent lawsuits will affect that number but with newfound reality stardom, Haart will likely find another way to pivot if needed.