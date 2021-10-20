The Winter House Cast Includes Paige DeSorbo’s Childhood Friend

Winter House is coming. A mash-up of Summer House and Southern Charm, the new Bravo series brings together cast members from both shows for a two-week stay at a ski house in Stowe, Vermont. This includes Bravo staples Austen Kroll, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, and newest Summer House addition Ciara Miller. But the show will also introduce some fresh faces, like Paige’s friend Julia McGuire. Here’s everything to know about the newcomer.

Julia Is A Model

Described as a “blonde bombshell” in her official Bravo bio, Julia is a New York City-based model who met Paige when she was just 11 years old and they were both auditioning for a modeling job. She’s also close with fellow Winter House newbies Andrea Denver and Gabrielle Kniery, both professional models.

Julia is signed to Select Model Management Miami and Abbey Lyn Models. She’s worked with brands like Maker's Mark Bourbon and Hollie Watman swimwear. She also graced the cover of Psychology Today and was featured in a Chico’s ad with her mom.

Julia Really Loves Food

Julia’s Instagram heavily features her modeling photos, but it also highlights her other passion: food. “What’s your love language?” one caption reads alongside a photo of Julia posing with a whole pizza. “Eat like no ones watching and then post for everyone to see,” she captioned a pic of her chowing down on BBQ. In another picture, she grins while holding a giant skillet full of pasta and garlic bread.

It appears that Julia runs an Instagram account called “Blondes Who Eat” with her friend Kristi Keith, and together they travel around and try the best food spots in the country.

Julia Is In A Committed Relationship

While there are several singles looking for love on Winter House, Julia isn’t one of them. According to her Bravo bio, she’s happily taken and just wants to play matchmaker for all her friends while on the show.

Julia hasn’t shared many details about her partner on social media, but they do have a few images together from a trip to Milos, Greece. “Meet me in Milos,” Julia captioned one image with their arms wrapped around each other. “< dating a Greek” she captioned another.

Julia might not be at the center of any of the romantic drama this season, but based on the trailer she’ll have a front row seat to watch it all unfold.