And Just Like That... fans may be split on several elements of the show — like Carrie and Aidan’s third-time’s-the-charm reunion, or the handling of Samantha’s absence. But there’s one thing the fandom can agree on: Carrie’s cat, Shoe, is perfect and must be protected at all costs.

That’s why the new season has some viewers nervous. Between Shoe’s escape from Carrie’s enormous abode, and an exterminator’s promise to use the “deadliest poison” available for Carrie’s rat problem, some fans are wondering whether And Just Like That might be foreshadowing a dangerous twist for the show’s most adorable cast member.

Justice For Carrie’s Cat

To recap: Che brought Shoe over to Carrie’s apartment in Season 2, and Carrie instantly fell in love and adopted the kitten. (Her name comes from the way she fell asleep in one of Carrie’s shoes. No, you’re crying.)

By Season 3, it’s clear that Carrie and Shoe have developed a strong bond. But in Episode 2, Shoe sneaks out of the house while Carrie has exterminators over. Fortunately, she’s rescued by a handsome landscaper who arrives right in time. But the escape — plus all the chatter about rat poison — rattled several viewers online. “I am VERY worried about Shoe,” one fan wrote on Reddit, with one commenter agreeing: “I will quit this show if anything happens to Shoe.”

In a separate thread, another Redditor shared similar concerns, writing, “I hope there’s no future storyline about Shoe getting out and eating some of the rat poison. I sense foreshadowing in the worst way.”

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

One viewer wondered if Aidan might accidentally let Shoe out. “Carrie will freak out, scream at [Aidan], and realize this isn’t his home and probably never will be,” they wrote, adding that Shoe will be discovered safe and sound, but the incident will make Carrie realize Aidan is “not a permanent occupant in her home and heart and perhaps never will be.”

Another commenter was intrigued, pointing out a potential Sex and the City parallel: “Wait, so like… exactly what happened in the original series when Carrie was watching Aiden’s dog? Hmmmm.”

Shoe’s Part Of The Family... Literally

There is reason to believe that And Just Like That would avoid seriously hurting Shoe. Not only would that forever change the show’s generally lighthearted spirit, but it might not fly with Sarah Jessica Parker — who, in addition to being a star and executive producer of And Just Like That, is the kitty’s IRL mom.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Yes, Parker adopted the cat who plays Shoe in April 2023. “I had sent pictures home, just because I thought Lotus was incredible ... and I just thought everybody in my family would be totally gobsmacked by this cat. And in fact, they were,” she told Extra of the little guy. (The pet actor’s real name, Lotus, was given to him by the Connecticut Humane Society.)