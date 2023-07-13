Perhaps it’s not too surprising that a lot of the creative overlap between Sex and the City and Hamilton is because they both take place in the “greatest city in the world.” It started with 2008’s Sex and the City film, in which Lin-Manuel Miranda and Thomas Kail (Hamilton’s future writer and director, respectively) made a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo as two guys moving a couch out of Miranda’s new apartment. “When @CynthiaNixon was the famousest Miranda,” Lin-Manuel wrote on Twitter, before adding: “She still is.”

Later, during the And Just Like That... era, a few more Hamilton stars stepped into Carrie Bradshaw’s fashionable orbit, with Christopher Jackson playing Lisa Todd Wexley’s husband, Herbert, and Jonathan Groff appearing as Carrie’s would-be plastic surgeon. But during the latest installment of the show, And Just Like That... delivered an even more explicit nod to its musical New York neighbors.

In the July 13 episode, Lisa (Nicole Ari Parker) is disappointed when Herbert shows up for Halloween wearing his regular clothes. “Why did I go through the trouble of renting you a very expensive George Washington outfit, and you don’t even wear it?” she asks.

Fortunately, he obliges later that evening — wearing the first president’s powdered wig and blue coat with boxers for a bit of roleplay. Jackson earned a Tony nod for his role as George Washington in Hamilton, of course, though he looked a little different on stage. For starters, he had pants! Hamilton’s historical characters generally wore more modern hairstyles, too, which is partially what makes Jackson’s And Just Like That... “reprisal” of the role so hilarious.

Herbert also attempts dirty talk with Lisa, telling her “the British are coming” — which she quickly points out is actually Paul Revere’s line. “Oh I know,” he says. “But the Founding Father never said anything famous with the word ‘coming’ in it, so... just go with it.”

Lisa finds the whole thing “bizarrely hot,” and she’s right. Sadly, we don’t see Herbert break out into a reworked version of “One Last Time,” but the surprise cameo is a treat in itself.

As Nicole Ari Parker recently told Bustle, her on-screen husband can’t escape his Hamilton fans behind the scenes, either. “He’s so over everyone wanting him to sing,” Parker jokes. “But it’s his fault. His voice is so amazing, and his talent is so huge. It’s like, sorry. We’re on a 10-minute break.”

The secret to convincing Jackson to sing, his scene partner adds, is pretending you want to sing, too. “Maybe he would join in and harmonize a little,” she says. “But it was hard.”