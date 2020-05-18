Kaitlyn Bristowe's Engagement Ring Proves Jason Tartick Listened To Her "Rules"

Relationships move fast on The Bachelor, and so did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick's outside of the show. The Bachelorette alums first became friends in October 2018, and just a few months later, they confirmed their "friendship turned into a relationship" during a joint January 2019 appearance on the Today show. And in May 2021, they announced they’re officially engaged.

It wasn't long before Jason moved in with Kaitlyn, relocating from Seattle to her Nashville home that May. The pair also got what Jason called a "crash course" in parenting when they rescued a golden retriever named Ramen Noodle Vino (or "Noods," for short) the same month. In December 2019, the couple expanded their family again by adopting a second golden retriever, Pinot.

"I didn't realize a relationship could be this easy and that I could be this happy with somebody," Kaitlyn, who was previously engaged to Shawn Booth, explained to Entertainment Tonight in June 2019. "We just have a really healthy relationship, healthy communication, and we build each other up."

Adopting their pups may have been a precursor to them having children together, which is something Kaitlyn told ET she's thought about. "Three does sound nice, but I know that probably won't happen," she said. "I mean, I'm fine with one or two. I used to want five [kids], but now I'm like, 'OK, I'm turning 34 tomorrow,' and I'm like, 'You know what? One would be great!'"

At the time, Kaitlyn and Jason weren’t engaged yet, but they had discussed marriage, even going so far as to toss around some tentative wedding plans. Kaitlyn also already knew what kind of engagement ring she wanted: a "simple band with a fatty rock" that's either square or round. "I just want something that can make my hands a little cuter," she joked to ET.

In October 2019, Jason revealed to Us Weekly that Kaitlyn told him she has two engagement ring rules: "No double halo. No Neil Lane." (Neil Lane, of course, is the Bachelor franchise's go-to jeweler and the designer of her engagement ring from Shawn.) Kaitlyn added that she also doesn't want Jason to propose on the Jumbotron.

According to her May 11, 2021, Instagram post revealing her massive engagement ring, it looks like Jason took all of her notes into consideration and proposed with a beautiful oval-shaped diamond. In her caption, Kaitlyn simply wrote, “Don’t pinch me.” Though she didn’t reveal any more details about how he proposed, it looks like Jason might’ve got down on one knee during a podcast episode, judging by the mic in his hand and the laptop nearby.

Jason and Kaitlyn recently appeared on the final episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart finale, which was filmed at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame. Since then, the couple has been documenting their coronavirus quarantine experiences on social media. They seem to be a great example for the Listen to Your Heart contestants to follow since they, too, want to build something long-term.