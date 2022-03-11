Meet The Cast Of Bravo's Kandi & The Gang Spinoff

Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kandi Burruss is back on Bravo. This time, she and her husband, Todd Tucker, share what it’s like to run their family-operated restaurant Old Lady Gang on Kandi & the Gang, the reality star’s fifth dedicated spinoff. RHOA fans are already familiar with the Southern eatery, which the couple opened in 2016 in Castleberry Hill, as well as some of its staff members who made appearances on the show. But in this new spinoff that premiered on March 6, fans get to know the entire OLG staff, especially the original trio the establishment is named after: Kandi’s mother, Joyce Jones, and aunts Bertha Jones and Nora Wilcox, aka the “Old Lady Gang.”

According to the Bravo logline, the show chronicles Kandi’s family and their staff as they undergo changes at the restaurant “while juggling their career ambitions, larger-than-life personalities, and personal lives.” Expect a ton of drama, “tough love” among family members, and even frowned-upon romances. Bravo fans already know Kandi, Todd, and Joyce, so here’s everything to know about the rest of the Old Lady Gang crew, including their roles at the restaurant and their Instagram accounts.

Aunt Nora Wilcox

One-third of the original OLG, Aunt Nora is “feisty but loving,” at least according to Bravo. Not afraid to speak her mind, the 82-year-old occasionally clashes with staff members. During a March 6 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kandi revealed that the OGs who “bump heads” with staff the most “would have to be between my mama and Aunt Nora.” Her aunt clarified that she didn’t get along with a person, not the entire staff.

On her Instagram, though, the Atlanta-native is super sweet, delightful, and family-oriented. When she’s not posting pictures with her OLG sisters, she posts her husband of 37 years.

Aunt Bertha Jones

Dubbed the “side-eye queen of Atlanta,” Aunt Bertha Jones completes the OLG. The 80-year-old sister of Mama Joyce and Aunt Nora doesn’t post a lot on social media (she only has five Instagram posts in total), but when she does, it’s pictures of famous folks who visit the restaurant and videos of family gatherings.

Brandon Black

New York native Brandon Black is OLG’s manager. His duties include overseeing the staff — not dating them. So when he does, he finds himself in a dicey situation and is called out on the show for seeing a subordinate.

Workout videos with motivational, can-do captions dominate his Instagram, but he also occasionally posts about how Kandi and Todd helped him after his incarceration. Last October, Brandon wrote, “This time last year I had no job, no car, I was sleeping on my mom couch, going thru a break-up, paying probation from being incarcerated. This year, I have a loft, I drive my own whip, I manage @oldladygang, and I’m officially off probation and out of the system.”

Shawndreca Robinson

Businesswoman Shawndreca Robinson is busy. When she’s not working as a hostess at OLG, she runs her Shades by Dreca sunglasses brand, teaches swimming, and, according to Bravo, even rents out houses via Airbnb. Though she talks about being in a “situationship” on the show, she’s currently in a relationship with June, an Atlanta-based rapper and director, and doesn’t shy away from being cheesy on Instagram.

Melvin Jones

Aunt Bertha’s grandson Melvin Jones joins the family business as OLG’s chef and culinary manager. On Instagram, Melvin posts about his grandmother and shares tons of pictures of food, of course. Like Brandon, Melvin is also open about the time he spent in prison, inspiring followers with how hard he’s worked following his release.

Rashard Roles

Originally a host at Kandi and Todd’s upscale Blaze Steak & Seafood restaurant, Rashard Roles is lending his hosting prowess to OLG. Living up to his “youngest & flyest” Instagram bio, Rashard’s feed features his fashion-forward style and many bold suits. In line with his interests, he also has a side hustle as a fashion show coordinator.

Brian Redmond

OLG’s former bartender and current server, Brian Redmond is a certified entertainer. He even takes the stage on occasion, performing songs or stand-up comedy sets. Talking about her OLG crew in an interview with Page Six, Kandi gushed about Brian, saying, “People come to the restaurant just to sit at his table because they love him so much — and that was before there was a camera around.”

When he’s not delighting OLG guests, Brian sells specialty food items under his business, The Soul Roll, and even partners with the restaurant as a vendor at events. When he’s not posting karaoke vids or outfits featuring an impressive selection of wigs and hats, he enlightens his followers about the hardships of working in the service industry.

Patrick Dallas

According to Bravo, Kandi’s cousin Patrick “Kight” Dallas, aka “OLG’s resident ladies’ man,” manages the parking lot behind the restaurant. He also moonlights as a real estate agent and owns an all-natural body essentials brand. Though his “situationship” with costar Shawndreca is an arc on the show, like her, he’s moved on and is now in a relationship with Safari Foxe, an entrepreneur with a body sculpting business. Safari will likely make an appearance on the show since it’s on her Instagram bio.

Dom’Unique Variety

When Dom’Unique Variety isn’t mixing cocktails as OLG’s resident bartender, she spends her time — maybe too much, if you ask her colleagues — dancing professionally. She’s even performed with Kandi on the RHOA star’s Welcome to the Dungeon burlesque tour and with Megan Thee Stallion.

Dom’Unique’s Instagram is filled with clips of her dancing and bikini pictures from her travels to the beaches of Puerto Rico, Los Angeles, and Miami, her hometown. Dom’Unique is Shawndreca’s workplace bestie, so expect to see their friendship dynamic on the show.

Torin Mitchell

Like Brian, Torin Mitchell is an ex-OLG employee who returned to the restaurant. He originally resigned to run his events company and interior decorating brand but came back after Kandi and Todd invited him to work as the resident events manager. According to his website, Torin is a “vibe creator” — creating them for both residential and commercial spaces, as well as one-off events. Torin shares his interior design journey on his Instagram and YouTube pages.

DonJuan Clark

Fans of the RHOA series already know DonJuan Clark, Kandi’s longtime friend and employee who occasionally appeared on the original Bravo show. (Remember when he confronted Phaedra Williams for shading Kandi and Todd?) On Kandi & the Gang, DonJuan gets even more airtime as Kandi’s “right hand” or, more officially, as the General Manager of Kandi Koated Entertainment, where he oversees all of Kandi’s business ventures, including OLG.

Unsurprisingly, he’s entrepreneurial himself, managing his own consulting company, My Right Hand Solutions, and positive lifestyle label, The New Meaning. DonJuan also creates funny Instagram Reels — one of them, about ramen, even uses an Aunt Bertha voice clip.

Phillip Frempong

Like Rashard, Phillip Frempong was originally an employee of Blaze Steak & Seafood, where he worked as a consultant. Now, he lends his business acumen to OLG “to get the staff back on track.” This causes some friction with some OLG veterans.

When he’s not posting workout selfies or motivational messages, he’s posting about his mom. He even has a dedicated IG Stories Highlights compilation of photos and videos with her, titled “My creator.”