Twitter Is Horrified By Kanye West's Music Video About Killing Pete Davidson

On the same day he became effectively divorced from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West released the music video for his song “Eazy” with the Game — and it’s disturbing. The track, which dropped earlier this year, was already a topic of discussion due to lyrics that referenced his ex (“Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door”) and her new partner, Pete Davidson (“God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass”). But the music video, which he shared on Instagram on March 2, pairs the threatening language with specific, violent imagery.

In black and white claymation, West appears to kidnap Davidson by throwing a sack over his head. He then drags the Saturday Night Live star to the desert and buries him, leaving only his head sticking out of the ground, which West then sprinkles with rose seeds and waters. Eventually, flowers bloom from the head, and they’re gathered and transported via pickup truck (an apparent reference to West’s Valentine’s Day stunt in which he sent roses to his ex’s house).

In case there was any doubt regarding West’s message, a card at the end of the video makes it exceedingly clear who he’s talking about: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER EXCEPT SKETE” (West’s nickname for Davidson), which appears scratched out before being replaced by “YOU KNOW WHO.”

Ultimately, a disclaimer of “JK HE’S FINE” is added before the video ends, but the graphic references are still concerning viewers. Twitter user @sadelikesinger said they hope Davidson sues West for harassment, while several users called out the “abusive” behavior toward Kardashian.

For her part, Kardashian hasn’t responded to the video. But in recent court documents, she did express that West’s social media use “has created emotional distress,” per NBC, and cited his behavior as an important factor in her request to be legally single.