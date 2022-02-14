Julia Fox Confirms Kanye West Breakup: “I Wasn’t In Love With The Man”

After several days of reports that Kanye West and Julia Fox’s romance was no more, things are, in fact, over. The Uncut Gems star took to her Instagram on Valentine’s Day to not only confirm that the two celebs have ended their open relationship, but also to insist that it’s not really that big of a deal. “Y’all would love if I was soooo upset,” Fox wrote on her Instagram story. “The media would love to paint a picture of me a sad lonely woman crying on a plane by myself but it’s not true!!”

Fox is referring to an article published by the Daily Mail titled, “It’s all over for Kanye West and Julia Fox! Tearful actress jets out of LAX alone after liking his ex Kim Kardashian's Instagram post and deleting all photos of the rapper.” While the couple is no more, Fox claims that she hadn’t shed a tear at all, and that she certainly wouldn’t do so for the rapper. In an earlier Instagram story posted by the actor that she later took down, she wrote, “Y’all are straight trash, I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!”

In her Feb. 14 statement, Fox said there’s no bad blood between her and the Donda star. “Kanye and I are on good terms,” she continued. “I have love for him but I wasn’t in love w the man Jesus Christ what do u guys think I am 12 years old?!”

Julia Fox Instagram

In the days leading up to her statement, signs surfaced indicating West and Fox’s relationship wasn’t going well. Fox wiped all images with the current Grammy nominee from her social media, while West has been busy pining for his soon-to-be-ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

After sparring with Kardashian on their respective Instagram profiles, which are followed by nearly 300 million people, West has lately been focused on his mission to reunite with the reality star. The hip-hop powerhouse deleted all trace of animosity toward Kardashian, and now the oldest post on his page is a collage of pictures with Kim and the kids captioned, “GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY BACK TOGETHER.”

Since West and Kardashian split in Feb. 2021, the rapper has alternated between dating other women, begging his wife to put his family back together, and calling her out for what he sees as lapses in her parenting and various “offenses” in addition to attacking her current beau Pete Davidson in his music. On his Instagram, he shared a video from the Super Bowl, a McDonald’s ad he starred in, as well as screenshots of comments from fans who are rooting for him and hoping he wins Kardashian back.

At the end of her recent IG story (which has since been taken down), Fox poked fun at those who want more of the juicy gossip that, "Anyway if u want the full tea ur gonna have to buy the book when it comes out." The comment may have been a complete joke, but she could potentially make some cash out of such a deal. Should the actor find a publisher who would be willing to rush a printing of the whirlwind romance, she could conceivably make six figures, and perhaps even a million dollars or more. It would be tough to get a book out fast enough, but it’s certainly not impossible.