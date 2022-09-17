During an interview on Alo Yoga’s Mind Full podcast, Kanye “Ye” West painted a “sonic picture of what’s on his mind,” per the Sept. 16 episode’s description. Intermixed with the Grammy-winning rapper’s musings about art, his Yeezy brand, and his beef with Gap and Adidas’ handling of their brand partnerships, West used broad strokes to briefly describe co-parenting with Kim Kardashian.

Discussing artists’ roles in shaping the world’s future, he explained to Alo co-founder Danny Harris and host Alyson Wilson why he doesn’t let public criticism silence him — namely for the sake of his and Kardashian’s children, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. “You just get to a point ... [and] everyone wants to say, ‘Oh, it’s mental health,’ and everybody wants you to apologize a million times,” he said. “Because everybody wants to have everyone so doped out, so controlled out, that you’re not allowed to even stand up for the things that you’re handing to your family.”

He added that the “idea of taking control and opinions” away from either a mother or a father “takes away a person’s meaning of life,” no matter “how much money you have.” Likening one’s home to their “original church,” Ye continued, “So, even to this day, I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help, because that’s going to go to the kids. She’s still got to — basically 80% of the time — raise those children.”

In February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage, Kardashian filed for divorce, and she was declared legally single in March 2022. Since then, both West and his ex-wife have openly discussed the ups and downs of co-parenting their four kids. For the rapper, that included speaking through his music on his May track, “True Love,” featuring the late XXXTentacion.

In one of the song’s verses, Ye raps about feeling like his children are “borrowed” and that he has to “scan ’em like a barcode” when he returns them to their mother. Elsewhere, he claimed in the lyrics that his children “can’t wear Yeezys” anymore. Regardless, he added in the bridge that he has “no hard feelings,” reminding North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm that “daddy’s not gone,” despite anything else their “nannies” tell them.

Prior to the dropping the track, West publicly criticized his ex for allowing North to be on TikTok and also accused Kardashian of barring him from Chicago’s birthday party in January. The reality star, for her part, addressed her ex’s public outbursts in a February statement via her Instagram stories.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” she wrote, in part. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision—because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

Adding that she has “wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship” from the beginning, the Skims co-founder noted that she hoped to “handle all matters regarding our children privately” moving forward.

In a May episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, she explained in a confessional that she wants West to be a part of their children’s lives, regardless of whatever drama they have with each other: “No matter what we’re going through, I always want my kids to be around their dad as much as possible and just have their mornings with Dad and get dropped off at school.”