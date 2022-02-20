The Cambridges Might Finally Get To Meet Lili IRL This Year

Lockdown has meant many have not been able to travel to visit their families, and that much is true for the royal family, too. But as rules relax and travel becomes possible again, so too do the royals’ international events and appearances. Having recently travelled to Dubai, Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to make a trip to the U.S. in 2022 with the Earthshot Prize. But could this mean a Cambridge family trip and an opportunity to finally meet Lili?

First things first: The Earthshot Prize, which was created with the aim to bring about collective change and action against climate change, and is centred around five “Earthshots” which aim to award “"new solutions that work on every level, have a positive effect on environmental change and improve living standards globally, particularly for communities who are most at risk from climate change.” Though Prince William confirmed the prize would be “heading to America” at the last award ceremony, per the Evening Standard, no specific location has yet been confirmed.

Hello! reports Prince William may well take his whole family along with him, meaning Kate Middleton, 3-year-old Prince Louis, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 8-year-old Prince George, could all tag along. Their plans remains unconfirmed by the palace, though.

If the Earthshot Prize were to take place in California, and if the Cambridge’s did take their brood with them (and his and Harry’s rumoured rivalry were set aside) it could mean an opportunity for the Cambridge children to meet their cousin, Lilibet, for the very first time. (George, Charlotte, and Louis met Archie when he was still living in the UK, but Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was born in June 2021, so hasn’t met her cousins yet.

The potential visit could present an opportunity for Prince Harry and Prince William to rekindle their brotherly bond following the fallout from the Sussex’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Though the brothers have unveiled a statue in honour of their mother, the late Diana, Princess of Wales together in July 2021 and attended their grandfather’s funeral in April 2021, their relationship is believed to not be on the best of terms.

Baby Lilibet is currently eighth in line to the throne, following her older brother Archie. Lilibet's royal relatives – including great grandmother, the Queen and grandfather Prince Charles – have yet to meet her in person. However, Princess Eugenie was spotted at the Superbowl in California with Prince Harry, leading many to believe that has met Meghan and Harry’s daughter.

A Cambridge family visit could be the ideal reunion for the five cousins as they spend time at the California mansion, perhaps even playing with Archie’s celebrated Chick Inn. The Duchess of Cambridge expressed her joy in wanting to meet her niece while at a G7 school tour in June 2021, too.