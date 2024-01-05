Kate Middleton’s royal bangs have caught the attention of TikTok.

The Princess of Wales rocked a fringe on several occasions last year, most recently in November last year while attending a “Dadvengers” event in London, which highlights the importance of fathers during a child’s early years.

Dissecting a video of Middleton at the event, professional hairdresser and TikToker @bekah_and_co noted how the royal’s bangs remained perfectly in place at all times.

“Watch her hair. The wind blows, her hair doesn't move at all,” she points out.

Kate Middleton attends the “Dadvengers” event. YUI MOK/AFP/Getty Images

In her now-viral video titled “Princess Catherine’s hair secret,” which has been viewed more than three million times as of writing, the TikToker speculates that Middleton most likely achieved the look with a simple solution: hairspray.

“Tons Of Hairspray”

The TikToker goes on to claim that the Princess of Wales “uses tons of hairspray to keep her hair in place, to keep her bangs in place.”

She continues: “So if you want bangs, and you live in a windy city or humid city, you have to use product in order to keep them still.”

Royal admirers were quick to comment on Middleton’s “very simple” hair secret. “I was thinking the same thing today, how come her hair never moves?” one user wrote. “I guess now we know why.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, others speculated that the Princess’ unwavering bangs could be the result of another hair technique.

“It could be a perm,” one TikToker suggested. “I’ve seen some techniques where they perm the bangs to lay a certain way so they’re less likely to blow in the wind and look fresh.”

Recreate Kate’s Royal Bangs

Others were also keen to try Middleton’s bangs for themselves, asking: “The real question is, what products is she using.”

According to the hairstylist behind the TikTok theory, products including “Oribe Superfine Strong Hold hairspray, Redken 32, and Bumble Strong” could help you achieve Middleton’s royal bangs at home.