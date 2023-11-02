Kate Middleton has caught the attention of TikTok for an unexpected reason. On Nov. 1, the Princess of Wales stopped by an event in London to support the “Dadvengers” community, which aims to spotlight the importance of fathers during a child’s early years.

As PEOPLE reports, Middleton mingled with parents and children at the get-together, before taking part in a sing-and-dance-along featuring classic nursery rhymes like “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.”

Middleton went on to bust a move to the famous children’s song “The Wheels on the Bus” — and a video of the Princess dancing is now doing the rounds online.

Kate Is Going Viral

In one widely-shared TikTok video, that appears to have been filmed by a parent at the event, Middleton is shown shaking maracas to the music and smiling into the camera.

Royalists were quick to comment on the viral clip, with one user declaring that Middleton is “an exceptional Princess.”

“Kate is really in her element around children,” another TikToker said of the British royal, who is a mother of three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “This is so beautiful and adorable,” one user also commented.

The Event Was Close To Kate’s Heart

Early childhood development has been a focus of Middleton’s charity work in recent years, and the Princess launched the Shaping Us campaign through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood earlier in 2023.

Nigel Clarke, the founder of Dadvengers and host of the event, said he was “in shock” over Middleton’s appearance.

“They were amazed she’s taken the time to come and visit a group like this,” he told Hello!. “We discussed how it’s important to have groups and spaces like this. Dads are worried they're going to feel awkward, but in a space like this, they relax and open up.”

The “Princess Shuffle”

Middleton has gone viral for her dance moves before. In April 2023, The Royal Watcher TikTok account shared a video of the Princess during a visit to Copenhagen.

In the clip, Middleton is shown posing for photographs with the Danish royal family and shuffles closer to Queen Margrethe with a subtle heel-toe slide — a move TikTok dubbed the “Princess Shuffle.”