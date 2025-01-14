Kate Middleton Announces She's In Remission After Battling Cancer

Kate Middleton is starting 2025 on a positive note. In a letter posted to her and husband Prince William’s Instagram, the Princess of Wales announced that she’s officially in remission after battling cancer throughout 2024.

“It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery,” she wrote on Instagram. “As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to.”

Middleton shared a snapshot of her Jan. 14 visit with cancer patients at London’s Royal Marsden Hospital, where she received chemotherapy treatment. She began her note by thanking the staff and doctors for their kindness.

“I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year,” she wrote. “My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything. We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional.”

Kate’s Cancer Journey

After months away from the public eye (which led to many false rumors), Middleton announced in March 2024 that she received a cancer diagnosis following a planned abdominal surgery. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said at the time.

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge spent much of the year undergoing chemotherapy treatment, which she completed in September. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said in an emotional video. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

On Jan. 9, Prince William shared a rare message to his wife on Instagram to celebrate her 43rd birthday and acknowledge his gratitude, as well as their children’s — 11-year-old son Prince George, 9-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old son Prince Louis.

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” he wrote. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

Kate’s New Role

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Middleton also used the opportunity to announce her new role as a Patron of The Royal Marsden, where she aims to advance cancer research. “My hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer,” she wrote.

She ended her note by thanking her followers for their “continued support” and signed off with a simple “C,” indicating that the statement was written by Middleton personally.