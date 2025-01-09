Prince William is publicly expressing his love for Kate Middleton. On Jan. 9, the Prince of Wales made a rare declaration to his wife on Instagram to celebrate her 43rd birthday, writing a sweet message in her honor.

Taking to his and Middleton’s joint Instagram page, William shared a previously unseen portrait of Middleton, photographed by Matt Porteous in Windsor last summer. In the caption, he reflected on his wife’s tumultuous past year, which included a cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment during a long recovery period.

What Did William Write?

“To the most incredible wife and mother,” he wrote. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

The message marks a rare declaration from William, as the couple tends to avoid leaving personal messages to each other on social media.

According to People, Middleton is spending her birthday at home at Adelaide Cottage, Windsor, with William and their children, 11-year-old son Prince George, 9-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old son Prince Louis.

Kate’s Past Year

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

In March 2024, the Princess of Wales announced that she had received a cancer diagnosis after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery, which sparked many false rumors about her absence from the public eye. “At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present,” she said.

As a result, she went through chemotherapy treatments, which she completed in September. “The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family,” she said at the time. “Life as you know it can change in an instant, and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

Middleton gradually returned to royal events and public duties in December, most recently being seen with the royal family at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham, Norfolk. During her annual caroling event earlier that month, she reflected on her 2024, stating, “I didn’t know this year was going to be the year that I’ve just had.”