Katy Perry’s social media activity has the “KatyCats” purring. On Nov. 7, Perry changed her profile picture across all social media platforms, which, as seen recently with Dua Lipa, indicates that new music could be on the way.

Perry has yet to provide any update on her social media makeover, and while it could just be a matter of a simple profile refresh, that hasn’t deterred fans from theorizing what it all means.

“Oh she’s coming, new music is on the way,” one excited fan commented on X (formerly Twitter), while other users noted that her black hair — which resembles her Teenage Dream era locks — suggests Perry is about to drop new music.

However, others aren’t convinced Perry’s update holds any significance. “I want to get excited about new music but I don’t wanna get my hopes up,” another fan commented, while some KatyCats were left scratching their heads. “What does this all mean?” asked one confused fan.

Katy Perry performs live. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP/Getty Images

Perry Revealed Plans For New Music

Perry previously updated fans on any potential new music during a 2022 appearance on Good Morning America.

“I’m always writing, I have been,” Perry revealed, adding that she prioritizes being a mother to her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter, Daisy Dove, who recently went viral after her first public appearance at Perry’s final Las Vegas residency show.

“I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a 3-year-old,” she added. “I will be back, but let me get this right.”

A year later, fans are still waiting patiently for Perry’s next album — and given her American Idol break ahead of Season 22, the end of her Vegas residency, and the aforementioned social media updates, it could finally be on the horizon.

Katy Perry. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Perry’s last studio album Smile was released in 2020, just two days after the birth of her daughter, and went on to peak at No. 5 on the Billboard 200.

Perry’s Cryptic Posts

This isn’t the first time Perry’s social media activity has piqued fans’ interest. On Jul. 4, Perry left her 107 million Twitter followers confused after posting a mysterious Independence Day post.

The post in question included five emojis with no caption — including a baby, a pointing finger, the letter “A,” a flame, and an email inbox emoji. “What does this mean? I’m confused miss California Gurl,” one puzzled fan commented — before eventually figuring it out.