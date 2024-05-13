Katy Perry is opening up about her mother-daughter bond with Daisy Dove Bloom. On May 12, the singer posted a Mother’s Day Instagram tribute to her 3-year-old daughter, who she welcomed shares with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In a photo and video gallery post, Perry shared milestones from her pregnancy with Daisy, including a snap of her baby bump, her pregnancy test, an ultrasound scan, and the moment she revealed was expecting her first child to Bloom, who she got engaged to in 2019, and her American Idol co-stars, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

“Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove,” Perry wrote in a caption. “There is nothing like a Mother’s love. Never take it for granted. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come.”

The “Firework” hitmaker announced she was pregnant in March 2020, and gave birth to her and Bloom’s daughter in August of that year.

The couple announced the arrival of Daisy Dove in an Instagram post via UNICEF to highlight the global shortage of health workers.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” their announcement read. “But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was.”

Perry’s Mother’s Day post comes after Bloom recently got candid about fatherhood. In a video published by People, the actor discussed parenting Daisy Dove and his son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Revealing what he enjoys most about family time, Bloom revealed, “For me, a meal together. Sitting down at a table.”

Daisy Dove’s Viral Debut

The couple’s daughter made her first public appearance at the final show of Perry’s Las Vegas residency in November 2023. While giving Daisy Dove a shoutout at the concert, the youngster was shown on a big screen dressed in a Minnie Mouse costume.

“I love you so much,” Perry said. “You’re my best friend, I’m so glad you’re here.” Later in the show, the singer also revealed how Daisy Dove inspired her Vegas residency.

“When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole,” Perry said. “This show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”