Katy Perry Gives Rare Update On Her Daughter Daisy Dove Bloom

Katy Perry’s daughter is following in her mother’s footsteps. Appearing on the BBC’s The One Show on July 25, the “Woman’s World” singer revealed that her daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, has started singing some of her biggest hits.

“She actually just started singing ‘Roar,’” Perry shared. “On the flip side she’s also singing ‘Peacock,’ and now I know what every parent went through in 2008. And I’m sorry!”

As longtime fans will recall, “Peacock” is featured on Perry’s 2010 album Teenage Dream, and makes not-so-subtle innuendos around the song’s title.

On The One Show, the singer also discussed her forthcoming seventh studio release 143, confirming that the album’s second single “Lifetimes” was penned with Daisy Dove in mind.

“‘Lifetimes’ is a song that I wrote inspired by my daughter,” she said.” I tell her ‘I love you’ before she goes to bed every night, but I've started telling her ‘will you find me in every lifetime’ and she says ‘yes.’” Perry continued, “I just think you can find your soulmate, it can be your best friend, your pet, your daughter ... they come in many shapes and forms.”

The former American Idol judge also revealed a sweet game she and Daisy Dove have been playing together on vacation.

“The sweetest thing is we've been all over Europe this summer,” Perry said. “I bought a big stack of chocolate gold coins, and when we're building sandcastles, I will hide them as she’s digging and she will find them, so she loves finding chocolate coins.”

The “Firework” hitmaker shares her daughter with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The couple began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement three years later. In August 2020, Perry and Bloom announced the birth of their first child, Daisy Dove.

While she seemingly prefers to keep her daughter out of the spotlight, this isn’t the first time Perry has spoken of her first child. In 2022, she told People that Daisy is a “combination of both me and her father.”

More recently, the singer revealed in an interview with HSN’s The List With Debbie D that her daughter has started calling her by her stage name.

“She called me Katy Perry yesterday,” Perry said. “I was like ‘Uh uh girl, I’m mama to you.’ She’s like, ‘You’re also Katy Perry.’ I’m like, ‘Uh uh. I’m mama. Don’t you call me Katy Perry, I’m mama!'”