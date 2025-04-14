Katy Perry didn’t meet an “E.T.” during her Blue Origin space flight on April 14, but she was still part of a history-making mission: the first all-women crew to head to space since Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963.

To mark the momentous occasion — which saw the musician head into space alongside Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyễn, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sánchez — Perry brought aboard a sweet reminder of her daughter, Daisy Dove.

A daisy, of course!

A Meaningful Message

After their short flight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, Perry and her fellow astronauts safely landed back in Texas, and fans got a look at Daisy as she watched her mom touch down.

The Launch Pad/YouTube

The “Firework” singer emerged from the capsule triumphantly holding a daisy before giving it — and the ground — a kiss.

Perry described flowers as “God’s smile” in a post-flight interview, explaining that they’re a reminder of Earth’s beauty and the need to protect it.

Not only is a daisy her daughter’s namesake, but she also sees it as a symbol of strength. “Daisies are common flowers, but they grow through any condition,” Perry said. “They grow through cement, they grow through cracks, they grow through walls. They are resilient. They are powerful. They are strong. They are everywhere.”

Perry dedicated the flight to her 4-year-old daughter, whom she shares with Orlando Bloom. Her family was on site to show their love on the big day.

“I’m flying for my daughter, Daisy, to inspire her to never have limits on her dreams and show her that any type of person can reach their dreams — no matter your background, your ethnicity, your economic situation, or your education level,” Perry shared in a recent interview with Elle. “She’s already such a big dreamer and she’s only four. But also to inspire a whole new generation and make space and science glam.”

It’s already working. Daisy also wants to go to space, Perry told Elle, “but she wants the rocket to be pink.”

Yes, Katy Perry Sang In Space

Another sweet detail from Perry’s mission to space? She sang “What a Wonderful World” for her fellow crew mid-flight.

“It’s not about me, it’s not about singing my songs,” she explained after the flight. “It’s about a collective energy in there. It’s about us, it’s about making space for future women, and taking up space, and belonging. And it’s about this wonderful world that we see right out there, and appreciating it. This is all for the benefit of Earth.”