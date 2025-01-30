Katy Perry’s daughter is growing up fast — but not too quickly. In a new interview, the singer made rare comments about her child Daisy Dove Bloom, who she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom. She opened up about one of her divisive parenting tactics.

On the Jan. 30 episode of Jake Shane’s Therapuss podcast, Perry revealed that she has her 4-year-old daughter sleep in the same bed as her at night. “We actually sleep together,” she said. “We do, I know everybody is going to leave their comment now… Leave it, leave it, leave your comment.”

After holding space for her critics, Perry explained why she made this parenting decision. “You know I’ve seen some really cool things about it, the attachment, and kids are going through so much,” she said. “If she has a bad dream and she wakes up and momma’s right there it just makes, there’s no better feeling like waking up with your child there and they’re breathing on you.”

“Remember when you first fall in love with someone. You literally want to lay underneath their breath, their lungs,” she continued.

Katy’s Songs About Daisy

Guerin Charles/ABACA/Shutterstock

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August 2020, the same week she released her fifth studio album, Smile, and months after releasing its lead single, “Daisies.” However, on the podcast, Perry dispelled the assumption that the song is about Daisy because her name matches its title.

“It actually means something completely opposite, but she loves that song,” Perry said. “‘You’re [not] gonna change me / ’til they cover me in daisies’, so when people throw daisies at a casket. There’s no changing me until I lose control over my body.”

The couple keeps their child away from the spotlight, only mentioning her occasionally in interviews and showing her face once when she went to her mother’s Las Vegas residency show. That said, Daisy does have a small feature on Perry’s 2024 track “Wonder,” on which she directly nods to her daughter by singing, “Stay free, little Daisy.”