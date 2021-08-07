Though Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle had a fairly short-lived time in the public eye as a Royal couple, they truly hit it out of the park when it came to their looks. All eyes were — and continue to be — on them, each and every time they step out, and with their coordinating and sometimes matching ensembles, it’s easy to see why. Markle emulated the sentiment of the late Princess Diana, pushing boundaries and striving to make the Royal dress code a bit more current and youthful, all while championing young British and American designers in the process.

From their debut in 2017 until today, the pair dress to complement one another, whether traveling official journeys overseas, attending casual sporting events, or making appearances at formal ceremonies. With each outing, the world is granted a view into a wide range of their best personal style moments, from skinny jeans to flowing maxi dresses, tailored suiting to casual leggings.

Though the pair doesn’t often spring for much color, some of their most memorable outfits, undoubtably, feature the brightest hues. At the same time, Meghan has also established quite the classic uniform in a white button-down, jeans, and a navy blazer — worn in many iterations over the years. And Harry always matches her sartorial vibe with a polo shirt and fitted jeans of his own.

Ahead, find the couples best looks so far.

1 September 2017: Invictus Games, Toronto Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images One of Meghan and Harry’s first public appearances together was at the Invictus Games in 2017, both choosing to keep it casual and light. Meghan went for a few wardrobe essentials, half-tucking a bright white button-down shirt into a pair of slightly distressed skinny jeans. She styled the look with brown leather ballet flats and a matching tote. Harry chose a black polo from the games that he threw on over a pair of dark wash jeans.

2 January 2018: Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony, London Ricky Vigil M/GC Images/Getty Images Meghan made headlines in 2018 when she chose to wear a black Alexander McQueen suit to the Endeavour Fund Awards Ceremony instead of a more classic gown. The look set the tone for her approach to royal dressing, which centers around pushing boundaries but always looking pulled-together. Harry went for a little more color for balance, opting for a navy blue suit, white shirt, and matching navy tie.

3 April 2018: Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, London WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in 2018, Meghan chose a tailored dress, slipping into a striped midi silhouette from Altuzarra with a menswear-inspired double-breasted design. She threw a dark blazer on over her shoulders and finished it off with a cross-body bag. Harry took a cue from her lighter palette, opting for a gray blazer over black pants instead of a darker matching set.

4 February 2019: Morocco Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meghan and Harry both stick to a fairly classic uniform when it comes to their casual wears, as seen here on their 2019 Morocco trip. Meghan often slips into a pair of skinny jeans, blouse or crewneck sweater, and oversized blazer on top. Harry, on the other hand, opts for dark wash jeans, a button-down, and half-zip knit.

5 September 2019: South Africa Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During the pair’s trip to South Africa in 2019, they donned several more looks that bridged the gap between casual wear and structured suiting. In one of their best looks, Meghan wore a long, striped Martin Grant dress, which sold out nearly immediately after, and Harry went for a light and bright khaki colored suit and brown leather accessories and shoes.

6 October 2019: South Africa Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For a royal trip to South Africa in 2019, Meghan chose a casual take on the dress, slipping into a sleeveless trench style from House of Nonie. Harry chose an equally casual chic look, slipping into a navy blue suit with a classic white button-down that he not only wore without a tie, but also left the first few buttons undone for a more dressed-down appeal.

7 March 2020: Mountbatten Music Festival, London Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Right before Covid-19 hit, the couple stepped out in one of their most bold looks yet. Harry was donning his dress uniform, which consisted of a pair of black pants with a red stripe down the side, red jacket, white tuxedo shirt underneath, and a bow tie to finish it off (along with all of his honorary medals, of course). Meghan chose to match her husband, slipping into a bright red cape gown, designed by Safiyaa.