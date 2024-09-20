Katy Perry’s new album contains a few features from artists like Doechii and 21 Savage, but one special guest came as a surprise. The singer’s daughter, Daisy Dove Bloom, is featured on the song, “Wonder,” the final track on 143.

The 4-year-old toddler, whom Perry shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, sings the first line of the chorus before her mother comes in to get things started. “One day, when we’re older, will we still look up in wonder?” Daisy asks.

Perry references her daughter directly in the second verse while making a flower analogy. “Stay free, little Daisy, don't let the envious ones say that you're just a weed,” she sings. Daisy returns to finish the song, driving home her mom’s message of hope and wanderlust. “Someday, when we're wiser, will our hearts still have that fire?”

While “Wonder” marks Daisy’s music debut, she’s been helping her mom with the album in other ways. As seen in a TikTok video, she helped Perry sign copies of 143 by scribbling over her mom’s signature. “The smallest member of team KP insisted on lending a hand (and a sharpie),” Perry captioned the TikTok.

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

Katy Perry’s “Wonder” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics for Perry and Daisy Dove’s new song “Wonder” below.

[Intro: Daisy Dove Bloom]

One day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

One day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

Someday, when we're wiser

Will our hearts still have that fire?

Can somebody promise me

Our innocence doesn't get lost in this cynical world?

One day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

Stay wild, beautiful child (Woah, woah)

Don't let the weight of the world be heavy on your wings

Stay pure, beautiful girl (Woah, woah)

Don't let the fear in the world burn out what you believe

'Cause one day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

Someday, when we're wiser

Will our hearts still have that fire?

Can somebody promise me

Our innocence doesn't get lost in this cynical world?

One day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

Will we still look up in wonder?

Stay free, little Daisy (Woah, woah)

Don't let the envious ones say that you're just a weed

Stay joy, beautiful boy (Woah, woah)

Don't let the ways of the world kill your empathy

'Cause one day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

Someday, when we're wiser

Will our hearts still have that fire? (Oh)

Can somebody promise me

Our innocence doesn't get lost in this cynical world?

One day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

'Cause time is gonna fly, beauty's gonna fade

Life will let you down

'Cause time is gonna fly, beauty's gonna fade

Don't let growing up bring you down, no

[Outro: Daisy Dove Bloom]

One day, when we're older

Will we still look up in wonder?

Someday, when we're wiser

Will our hearts still have that fire?