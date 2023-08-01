Kelly Clarkson Had The Perfect Response To Fans Throwing Things At Concerts

The worst trend of 2023 is fans throwing things at musicians while they’re performing, but Kelly Clarkson refuses to put up with that nonsense. At the opening night of her Las Vegas residency show Chemistry on July 28, the Grammy winner made it clear that attendees were not allowed to throw things onstage — unless it was a truly worthwhile gift.

Before singing her track “Broken & Beautiful,” Clarkson issued a stern warning to the crowd. “If you’re gonna throw sh*t, throw diamonds,” she quipped, as captured in a TikTok video. However, later in the performance, a fan did throw her a stuffed animal and Clarkson gave it a small squeeze, indicating that there may be a few more exceptions to the rule.

So far, no one has taken up Clarkson’s offer to give her diamonds, but she’s right to have concerns about other items getting thrown. The past few months have seen a bizarre rise in artists getting hit with things onstage, which started when a fan pelted Bebe Rexha with a cell phone at a June concert, forcing her to get stitches and leaving her with a black eye.

Other instances of note include Ava Max being slapped in the face by a fan onstage in Los Angeles, Kelsea Ballerini being hit in the face with a bracelet, and most recently, Cardi B being splashed with a drink while performing at a Vegas club, causing her to launch her own microphone into the crowd. P!nk was thrown a bag filled with the ashes of a fan’s mother, and while she wasn’t injured, she was totally bewildered. “This is your mom?” she asked. “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Another artist who refuses to tolerate this behavior is Adele, who spoke about the trend at her own Las Vegas show in July. “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f*cking show etiquette at the moment?” she asked. “People are throwing sh*t on stage. Have you seen that?” Ironically, she was shooting a cannon of T-shirts into the crowd, but she had a message for anyone who wanted to throw something at her back. “I f****** dare you — I dare you to throw something at me,” she joked. “Stop throwing things at the artist when you can shoot things to people … I’ve been seeing these people. These people lost it, can you imagine?”