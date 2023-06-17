If anyone was curious about what the Barbie Dreamhouse featured in the upcoming Barbie movie looks like, Architectural Digest has you covered. On June 16, the publication released a house tour video showing off the pink digs with Barbie herself, Margot Robbie. The actor shows off the bright pink midcentury modern house, which is inspired by the airy architecture of Palm Springs homes. “Not super practical, but nothing is for Barbie,” Robbie quips of the whimsical abode.

Barbie director and screenwriter Greta Gerwig had a playful vision in mind. “I wanted to capture what was so ridiculously fun about the Dreamhouses,” she explains in the video. Based on how the internet reacted, it’s safe to say that the Dreamhouse looks “ridiculously fun.” Apparently, there were plenty of discussions about the color pink as well among the production team. “We sat with all these different kinds of pinks and we were like, ‘What is the pink? How do the pinks interact?’ When I was a girl, I wanted the brightest things.”

Some of the other notable details brought to life thanks to production designer Sarah Greenwood include how the kitchen resembles that of a dollhouse with decals of food instead of real good. “Artifical but satisfying,” Robbie notes. The hairbrushes and toothbrushes are also larger than normal, and Robbie’s Barbie even brushes her teeth like someone might with their own doll. As for Barbie’s wardrobe, the production team was inspired by the massive closet Cher has in Clueless.

Robbie says that her favorite detail in the Dreamhouse was the giant twisty waterslide. The actor shared in June that she had one special request for Gerwig regarding the Dreamhouse. “Please, please, please can we have a Dreamhouse where she has a slide that goes from her bedroom down to her pool because that is my goal in life,” she recalled telling the director.

Fans on Twitter were overwhelmed by the amount of pink, attention tho detail, and how fun the Dreamhouses look. “waking up in the barbie dreamhouse would solve all of my problems,” one fan wrote. “babe wake up the barbie dreamhouse tour just dropped,” another tweeted. Basically, everyone is ready to move in.

For fans eager to see the rest of Barbie’s Dreamhouse, they won’t need to wait long: Barbie hits theaters on July 21.