The latest celeb pair to be caught up in dating rumours are none other than Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny. The duo were reportedly spotted out on a double date with married couple Justin and Hailey Bieber on Feb. 18. Neither Jenner or Bad Bunny have commented on the rumours taking the internet by storm. Bustle has reached out to the pair’s representatives for comment. Meanwhile, a source told PEOPLE that “Kendall recently started hanging out with him. They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

Jenner most recently dated athlete Devin Booker, who she was in an on-and-off relationship with since 2018, but the pair went their separate ways in November 2022. She has also previously been linked to musician Harry Styles, with reports speculating on their relationship over the years.

As a member of one of the most famous families in the world, Jenner’s love life is a constant talking point for fans. Now that she’s rumoured to be dating musical giant Bad Bunny — who was Apple Music’s 2022 artist of the year with his album Verano Sin Ti achieving huge global success — all eyes are on her.

Of course, the internet has had *a lot* to say about the rumours, sending the musician’s fans into quite the tailspin, it would seem. And so, here are some of the best (and funniest) reactions to the reports of Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating.