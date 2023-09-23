Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Make Front Row Debut At Milan Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny gave fans a front-row seat to their romance at Milan Fashion Week. As per Vogue, the pair stopped by Gucci's spring/summer 2024 fashion show in the Italian city on Sept. 22, sitting amongst a star-studded guestlist that included the likes of Julia Roberts, Ryan Gosling, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Anna Wintour.

Jenner attended Sabato De Sarno’s debut Gucci show wearing a pantless trench coat, red kitten heels, and a matching Jackie bag. Meanwhile, boyfriend Bad Bunny (real name Benito Martínez Ocasio) rocked up in an oversized tee and beige beanie.

The couple’s rare appearance comes just weeks after Bad Bunny soft-launched their relationship on Instagram, when the rapper posted a brief video in which The Kardashians star was spotted in the background.

Jenner and Bad Bunny first sparked dating rumors in Feb. 2023, when the pair reportedly went on a double date with the reality star’s close pals Justin and Hailey Bieber. The pair have since managed to keep details of their relationship relatively private. Although, speaking to PEOPLE at the time, a source gave some insight into their budding romance, claiming that they had only just met and were simply having fun. “Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” the insider told the outlet. “They were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house.”

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images for Gucci

Despite not publicly commenting on their reported courtship, the duo have been seen together on several occasions since, including at Coachella in April 2023, where Jenner watched the rapper’s historic Coachella set that saw him become the first Latino headliner in the festival’s history.