Every season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, there's always at least one contestant with an unusual job. On Clare's season of The Bachelorette, that contestant is Kenny Braasch, whose job is listed as "boy band manager." But if you were hoping that Kenny works with the next Backstreet Boys or One Direction, you might be a little disappointed. Technically his band is a boy band cover band.

Called The Boy Band Night, the seven-piece Chicago-based group consists of three singers, a guitar player, a pianist, a drummer, and a bassist. As Kenny says in the video below, he got the idea to put together the group with a friend and the band has been going strong for three years.

The musicians perform hits by everyone from NSYNC, to the Backstreet Boys, to New Kids on the Block, to One Direction, and more. Fans of Kenny's can book the band for their upcoming weddings parties or corporate events.

As for the band's sound, it's not bad, per se... it's just kind of like that meme about "what you ordered versus what came in the mail." You wanted NSYNC to get back together? Well, have this instead.

The Boy Band Night isn't Kenny's only band, however. As cofounder of The Right Stuff Entertainment, he's helped assemble an '80s hair band, a soft rock group called The Ron Burgundys, a country band, a Motown band, and more. They're all cover bands, with The Hair Band Night playing songs by artists like Bon Jovi and Poison, the Ron Burgundy band doing Paul Simon and Billy Joel, and so on.

All of this seems like plenty of work to keep one man busy, but Kenny said in his Instagram bio that he is also a model, a booker for the 115 Bourbon Street entertainment complex in Illinois, and a social media manager for menswear company. Oh, and he was the face model for the Joker in a recent video game. Sure.

Bachelorette host Chris Harrison joked when he introduced the contestants that he "saw a lot" of Kenny while he was on the show. People who follow Kenny on Instagram will know exactly what Harrison means. Not only does he have the requisite shirtless workout photos that almost all of these contestants do, but Kenny is not afraid to model in the buff. His page is full of shots from his modeling campaigns in various states of undress.

Clare got to check out his abs for herself when Kenny showed up on night one in a shirt with photos of her dogs on it. In a clip from the premiere, Clare asked if she could "pet" her dogs, aka get a little handsy with Kenny's abs.

Kenny also uses his Instagram to promote his bands, show off his dog (he's got a giant great dane), and share his love of Seinfeld.

And fans can take comfort in knowing that Kenny just manages bands — he's not in any of them. So here's hoping we'll go a whole Bachelorette season without anyone awkwardly serenading the leading lady.