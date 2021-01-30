The Kardashians love to show off their bodies — so-called flaws and all. Khloé Kardashian celebrated her stretch marks on Instagram on Jan. 30, posting a photo of herself rocking a skimpy black bikini from her Good American clothing line. "I love my stripes," she captioned the post, adding a zebra emoji for emphasis. The TV personality's close-up on her derriere and torso earned her plenty of supportive comments from her siblings and famous friends, with big sister Kim Kardashian West writing that "It’s the waist for me..." along with a hand clap emoji.

The reality stars are currently enjoying a "girl's trip" to Turks and Caicos with their sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and all five have been helping each other snap some scantily-clad photos. A few hours before she showed off her "stripes," Khloé posted a photo wearing a skin-tight, blue coverup that younger sis Kylie had snapped; the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared a picture of her own wearing a matching orange bikini and coverup, which appeared to have been taken at the same spot. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Kendall have been taking poolside photos, and Kourtney readily acknowledged that her "content is thirsty this week."

Khloe's bikini post comes just days after she revealed in the promo for the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid" with NBA player Tristan Thompson. The couple — who recently reunited after their dramatic split in February 2019 — are also parents to 2-year-old daughter True, and according to E! News, they have been trying for baby No. 2 for some time now.

"Khloé knows the value of siblings and growing up in a house full of kids and she wants that for True," a source close to the couple told the outlet about their plans to expand their family. "It's something they have been working on for a while. Tristan is very supportive of Khloé and making this happen. He goes with her to doctor's appointments and listens to her feelings. He's very involved and invested in the future of their family together." (Bustle has reached out to Kardashian's rep for comment.)

This is not the first time that Khloé and Tristan have been rumored to be expanding their family. In November, after she shared photos of their family Halloween costumes on social media, one fan speculated on Twitter that they were getting ready to make a big announcement. "Still convinced @khloekardashian is going to tell us in a couple months that she's pregnant," they wrote. However, the Good American founder quickly fired back, pointing to her skin-baring costume. "Well my abs say otherwise babe," she responded.

While her abs may still say otherwise, Khloé has long been open about her desire to expand her family someday. "I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would [have more]," she said during an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1’s Morning Mash Up in July. However, Khloé added that she's putting her future family into "God's hands," and is "content" being mother to True.

"I am totally content with True if all I ever have is True," Khloé continued. "She fulfills everything I’ve ever dreamt of and wanted, she’s perfect. I know that's a lot of pressure to put on her, but to me she is. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I feel fine with that."

And any "stripes" she gets along the way will be well worth it.