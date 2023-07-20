Khloé Kardashian’s camel toe has a legacy of its own, and now, she’s revealing how it came to be. On the July 20 episode of The Kardashians, the Good American founder opened up about why she named her camel toe — and corrected how the name is actually spelled. In a post-credits scene, Kardashian said that her “little Camille,” a.k.a. her camel toe, used to be a little “chubbier” and decided to embrace this rather than run from criticism of her body.

“It’s not just me. Everyone has their camel toe moments,” she explained. “I’m not like excited about this, but, what are you going to do? So I took my power back and named her Camille the Camel for the world to know, because no one’s gonna f*ck with me and embarassed me about something I can’t f*cking control, ‘kay?”

After a producer asked her how her camel toe’s name was spelled, Kardashian clarified that it was with a C, not with a K to match her family’s name as fans previously thought. In fact, it even became part of a secret codeword between the sisters. “CTC, cover the camel, and we would say that to each other,” she said. “Like if we saw each other and there was paparazzi, we’d say, ‘CTC.’ It was like our codeword to cover the f*cking camel. She was really popular for a while, little Camille problems. That’s who Camille is, she’s shameless.”

In a previous Season 2 episode, Kardashian’s sister Kourtney remarked how Camille was “very famous” after she became captivated by her presence at a lunch with her and Kim. “Oh my goodness, look at you,” she said. “The camel is out in full effect. I love it.” However, she hasn’t always been a fan of the camel toe, with Kardashian telling Nylon in 2016 that Kourtney used to buy her products to cover it up. “They’re almost like a maxi-pad,” she recalled. “It was like falling out of my pants. I was so uncomfortable.”

Earlier in the episode, Kardashian was having a conversation about body image issues with Kourtney and Kylie Jenner, and remarked in a confessional that other people’s comments about her body gave her more insecurities than anything else. “I’ve been torn apart the minute that I’ve gone on TV,” she said. “And then when I started changing my look, you get better makeup, you get fillers, you do whatever. I had a nose job, and there’s still people constantly bullying you? So which one is it? You didn’t like me then, you don’t like me [now]. You have to do things for yourself.”