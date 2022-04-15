Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Relationship Timeline Includes A Breakup & Babies

Kylie Jenner has her hands full. In addition to being the mother of a 4-year-old and a 2-month-old, she’s busy running a billion-dollar business, being a reality star, and juggling a relationship with rapper Travis Scott. Jenner, 24, has been with the “Sicko Mode” artist for about five years as of April 2022, and from the outside looking in, their relationship seems as solid as ever.

If you’re expecting to get a glimpse of their relationship on the family’s new Hulu series, The Kardashians, you might be out of luck. After ten people were killed in a crowd surge at the rapper’s Astroworld Festival in November 2021, a source told Radar that Scott was going to be “edited out” of the show. A rep for the famous family told the outlet that this was “absolutely false,” but Kylie and Travis have not personally addressed whether he’ll appear on the show.

Whether he does or doesn’t appear on The Kardashians, which premiered April 14, it’s still worth taking a look back at the couple’s years-long romance. Through the breakups, makeups, and babies, here’s a complete timeline of Kylie and Travis’ relationship.

April 2017: Coachella Hands

Roughly two weeks after splitting from her longtime boyfriend Tyga, Kylie was spotted holding hands with Travis at Coachella in April 2017. The pair reflected on the beginnings of their relationship in a 2018 interview with GQ, explaining that they “always knew each other” and had “mutual friends.” But their weekend at the music festival changed everything. At the time, a source told People that they had been “friends for a while” and were definitely “a thing.”

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in April 2017. Bob Levey/Getty Images Sport

But Kylie and Travis may have been more of a “thing.” Shortly after Coachella, the makeup mogul spontaneously decided to join the rapper on tour. “He said, ‘I’m going back on tour — what do we want to do about this?’ Because we obviously liked each other,” Jenner told the magazine. “And I was like, ‘I guess I’m going with you’ ... And then we rode off into the sunset.”

In late April, they were spotted sitting courtside at an NBA playoff game in Houston, Texas. An onlooker told People that they were “super hand-holdy” and that Kylie “wanted people to see them together.” The source added that while Travis was performing, Kylie was in the courtside club “anxiously waiting” for him. “They definitely looked like a couple, cuddled up next to each other among her friends,” the insider said. “They haven’t let go of each other since he got off the court.”

May 2017: Met Gala Date

The couple’s relationship continued to heat up the following month. On May 1, Jenner and Scott hung out together at the Met Gala. Prior to attending the star-studded event, the Kylie Cosmetics founder spoke about their romance in a confessional for her E! reality series, Life of Kylie. “I didn’t realize I would go through a breakup and then like, you know, start dating again,” she revealed, referencing her April split from Tyga.

However, joining Travis on tour turned out to be good for their relationship because it gave them “a lot of downtime” to get to know each other. “It was organic,” Kylie told GQ. “And we would just go to these random cities. We got to not be who we really were. Everything happened for a reason. We weren’t going out as ‘Kylie and Trav.’ We would just be in Cleveland, walking the street for hours. We would go on walks, and no one would bother us.”

On May 3, a source told Us Weekly that their casual friendship blossomed into a “serious” relationship. Kylie celebrated Travis’ birthday with him in New York, and the pair spent a night together on a yacht in Miami the next week. “Travis is telling friends that he and Kylie are the real deal,” an insider told the magazine. On May 14, TMZ reported that Jenner already met the rapper’s family and that “they’ve been inseparable since Coachella.”

Later that month, Scott released a love song titled “Butterfly Effect.” The lyrics never mention Jenner by name, but many fans assumed the track was about her and their friendship-turned-romance. The day after the song’s release, he promoted the track on Instagram by sharing a photo with his girlfriend captioned, “BUTTERFLY EFFECT 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋.”

June 2017: Pregnancy Lyrics

In June, the entrepreneur filmed herself rapping along to Travis’ verse in SZA’s “Love Galore,” which includes lyrics about getting a girl pregnant. Although the rest of the world was unaware, Kylie was already several months pregnant with their daughter Stormi at the time. Later that month, the couple debuted matching butterfly tattoos on opposite ankles.

September 2017: Breaking Baby News

The news that Jenner and Scott were expecting a baby broke in September 2017, after the reality star’s first trimester, but the famous family played it off like it was just a baseless rumor. “She’s not confirmed anything,” Kris Jenner told The Cut at the time. “I think it’s kind of wild that everyone is just assuming that that’s just happening. Something happens every single day. You never know what is going to break at any moment.”

TMZ was the first to report on Jenner’s pregnancy, claiming that the couple already told many of their friends that they were expecting a baby girl. Longtime fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star began furiously searching for a baby bump. Meanwhile, paparazzi photos of the reality star showed her in exclusively baggy clothes, and she had also been posting a lot of throwback photos.

November 2017: Is That A Ring?

By November, fans thought that Jenner and Scott were hiding more than just a pregnant belly. On Nov. 12, Kylie appeared to be wearing a massive diamond ring on Snapchat, leading many fans to wonder if the rapper popped the question.

January 2018: “Let Them Keep Fishing”

Scott didn’t address the engagement rumors, but he did speak for the first time about Jenner’s rumored pregnancy in January. “They’re just guesses,” he told Billboard, refusing to confirm if the reports were true. “Let them keep fishing.”

February 2018: Their Baby Is Born

Jenner and Scott welcomed their first child on Feb. 1. Three days later, the beauty mogul shared an emotional post on social media announcing their new addition. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote to her fans. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

“I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how,” she continued. “There was no gotcha moment, no big reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.” Jenner went on to gush over her newborn and thank those who’ve supported her.

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she wrote. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”

After posting the announcement, Jenner shared an emotional video titled, “To Our Daughter,” which gave fans an intimate look at her pregnancy and her relationship with Scott. The following week, Jenner revealed on Instagram that Stormi would be taking Travis’ last name, which is Webster. At the end of the month, Jenner returned to Instagram to show off her brand new $1.4 million Ferrari, which was reportedly a “push present” from her beau.

April 2018: Back To Coachella

One year and one newborn baby later, Jenner and Scott returned to where it all started: Coachella. But the fun didn’t end there. On April 28, the KUWTK star rented out an entire Six Flags theme park for her boyfriend’s birthday.

May 2018: Rumors & Met Gala

The family of three kicked off the next month on their first family vacation to Turks and Caicos. Upon returning from their tropical island getaway, Kylie and Travis attended the Met Gala together. About a week later, however, the new mom had to address rumors that her bodyguard was Stormi’s real father. While she didn’t pay the rumors too much attention, she did shut them down with two simple words. “Stormi’s parents,” she wrote next to a photo of her and Travis on the red carpet.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in 2018. Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment

June 2018: Another Family Vacation

Kylie, Travis, and Stormi vacationed together again in June. The trio was spotted in France with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, and Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods at Paris Fashion Week. A source told Us Weekly that the new parents were “obviously still together and genuinely so happy.” “It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together,” the insider added before gushing over Travis’ parenting skills. “He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones,” they said. “He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi.”

July 2018: GQ Cover Stars

In July, Jenner and Scott graced the cover of GQ and gave fans a window into their relationship. After revealing that they don’t go on dates and don’t quite remember how they first met, the rapper said that their relationship is different because “Kylie actually likes me for me.” But still, Travis has a difficult time with all of the attention.

“I don’t think he’s really cool with it, but he deals with it, because we love each other and we have a family,” Kylie said. “For sure, I know he doesn’t like the attention. That’s why we just go the extra mile to keep our relationship super private.”

“When we fight, it’s usually just because we’ve been away from each other for too long and we didn’t see each other for like two weeks,” the reality star told the magazine. “And we have Stormi now, and I can’t travel with her. She’s too young. So it’s harder to see each other.” Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed the most romantic thing he’s ever done for her.

“On my birthday, he woke me up out of bed at like six in the morning. He was like, ‘We gotta go,’ and I’m just like half asleep, like, ‘What do you mean? What do you mean?’ And he just starts pulling me, and the sun was just coming up, and he had flowers all the way down his house and violin players everywhere,” she recalled.

August 2018: Lyrical Love

At the beginning of August, Travis released his third studio album Astroworld, which included lyrics about Kylie and Stormi. “Passes to my daughter, I’ma show her what it took / Baby mama cover Forbes, got these other b*tches shook,” he raps on “Sicko Mode.” Later that month, the couple attended the MTV Video Music Awards together, where the rapper performed a medley of hits.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in 2018. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

December 2018: “We’ll Get Married...”

After Kylie and Stormi joined Travis on the road in November for his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here Tour, the rapper told Rolling Stone in December that he was planning on popping the question. “We’ll get married soon,” he told the magazine. “I’ve just got to sturdy up — I’ve got to propose in a fire way. It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

February 2019: Grammy Night

The happy couple walked the red carpet together at the 2019 Grammys. Scott was nominated for three awards that night, including Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Album.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in 2019. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

April 2019: Matching “Stormi” Tattoos

You already knew about the couple’s matching butterfly ink, but did you know about their matching “Stormi” tattoos? In April 2019, Jenner threw a birthday party for Scott that had everything from a Hennessy Slurpee machine to — you guessed it — a pop-up tattoo parlor.

May 2019: Third Met Gala Together

Kylie and Travis attended the Met Gala together again in May 2019. The rapper hit the famous steps in an all-brown outfit with black leather accessories, while his girlfriend stunned in a sparkly purple gown with matching purple feathers.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in 2019. ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

August 2019:

Later that summer, Travis’ documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly premiered on Netflix. The film documented the creation of his Astroworld album and featured intimate footage of his relationship and the birth of his daughter.

September 2019: Sex Life Talk

The next month, the couple posed together for Playboy’s Pleasure Issue. The KUWTK star shared one particularly steamy picture from the photoshoot on Instagram, captioned, “When Houston meets LA.” In the interview, the pair opened up about their sex life. “A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life, but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” the rapper said. “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner responded.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner in 2019. Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment

October 2019: A Strained Relationship

Shortly after their Playboy photoshoot, rumors began swirling that Kylie and Travis’ relationship was on the rocks. A source told People that they were “taking some time but not done.” A separate source told E! News that they weren’t “officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.” The insider added that their careers were putting a strain on their relationship.

Days later, the Kylie Cosmetics founder confirmed the news on social media. “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” she tweeted. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

March 2020: Memories

Fans speculated about the status of their relationship again in March when the reality star shared three throwback photos of her and the rapper sitting courtside at a basketball game in 2017. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they “always had love and respect for one another but took a brief break last year because they both had so much going on.”

The insider added that their lives hadn’t slowed down, but that they were in a “better” position to handle everything. “At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together,” the source said. It’s worth noting that, at this point, neither Kylie nor Travis had addressed whether or not they were back together.

May 2021: Reconciliation Rumors

After more than a year, reconciliation rumors popped up again when the makeup mogul flew to Miami to celebrate the “Escape Plan” artist’s birthday. “Kylie and Travis are messing around and having fun together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight after the reality star shared a video of her and Scott at the club. “They’ve always had a strong connection and chemistry and they’re exploring their relationship romantically again.”

Then, Daily Mail reported that the couple was in an open relationship, a rumor that did not sit well with Jenner at all. “You guys really just make up anything,” she tweeted alongside a screenshot of the article. In a separate tweet, she wrote that she’s not “discrediting anyone who’s in an open relationship,” but added that it’s “careless and disrespectful to throw this narrative out there without knowing what’s true.”

June 2021: “Wifey, I Love You”

In June of last year, Kylie, Travis, and Stormi walked the red carpet together at the 72nd Parsons Benefit, where the rapper was being honored. “Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you,” he reportedly said in his speech, confirming that he and Kylie were back together. Someone at the event told People that they seemed “fully back on” and that they were being “very sweet and cute together.”

September 2021: Second Pregnancy

On Sept. 7, Kylie announced her second pregnancy with an emotional video on Instagram. The reality star gave her followers a glimpse at her positive pregnancy test, her ultrasound appointments, her baby bump, and the moment she shared the exciting news with Travis and family matriarch Kris Jenner. “Stormi, we’re going to have a baby,” Kris said when Stormi showed her photos from Kylie’s ultrasound. “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

November 2021: She Defends Him

Kylie came to Travis’ defense after 10 people were killed in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival at Houston’s NRG Park on Nov. 5. She also sent her condolences to those impacted by the tragedy. “Travis and I are broken and devastated,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Nov. 7. “My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in anyway by yesterday’s events.”

She went on to say that he “cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community.” “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing,” she added. “I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted.”

February 2022: Their Second Baby Arrives

On Feb. 2, Jenner’s family of three became a family of four. The Kardashians star announced the birth of their son a few days later with a photo of his hand. “💙 2/2/22,” she wrote. The next week, Kylie revealed that they named him Wolf Webster. But after sharing a video tribute for their son the following month, Kylie revealed that they had a change of heart. “FYI our son’s name isn’t Wolf anymore,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “We just really didn’t feel like it was him.”