After pulling a practical joke on her grandmother Kris Jenner earlier in the season, North West has found a new target — and is quickly getting a reputation as the Kardashian family prankster. On the June 22 episode of The Kardashians Season 3, Kim Kardashian’s daughter pulled a prank on her aunt “Koko” (aka Khloé Kardashian) during a trip to Milan, Italy, where the family was visiting for Kim’s Ciao Kim runway show with Dolce & Gabbana.

While winding down at their hotel, Kim and North were made aware of Khloé’s brief interaction with a potential love interest — who just so happened to be staying in the same hotel. “She [Khloé] walked into the elevator and saw a hot guy,” KKW Brands Chief Brand Officer, Tracy Romulus, told the reality star, while Kim’s friend, Natalie Halcro, continued: “He asked her if she’s staying here because he didn’t know why she’s at the hotel. Then he said his room number, and she’s like ‘that’s right across from me.’” Romulus then explained that she suggested Khloé should invite him to a Dolce & Gabbana party by slipping “an invite under his door.”

An intrigued North then interjected, suggesting that they should prank Khloé with “a note saying it’s from him and hang it on Koko’s door.” A laughing Kim agreed, adding: “Oh my god, we actually should!” While penning the fake letter, North wrote: “Hi Khloé, knock on my door two times if you want to go on a date,” before leaving the note on Khloé’s hotel room door with a white rose.

Later in the episode, family matriarch Kris Jenner asked Khloé about North’s prank. “Oh my god, she is such a monster,” Khloé said of her niece. “We got back to the hotel around 3:00 a.m. and there was a note on my door with a rose and it said ‘I wanna take you on a date. It’s your neighbor, knock two times if you wanna go on a date.’”

The Good American co-founder went on to reveal that she didn’t knock on the mystery man’s door, but did “run into him” in the hotel elevator the next day. “I was like ‘thank you so much for your note.’ And he’s like ‘what note?’” Khloé then recalled that after showing him the note, he was “so offended” that she thought North’s handwriting was his, before declaring: “I didn’t write this.”

Speaking in a confessional, the reality star continued: “This note is from my f****** nine-year-old niece. I’m mortified because I’m this much of a f****** loser that I’m gonna accept any child’s hand-written letter to me and take it as an admirer.” In her own confessional, a visibly amused Kim added: “The fact they believed that was some man’s writing is so f****** funny.”

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time North has pranked a fellow member of the Kardashian clan. Earlier in the season, the youngster pulled a practical joke on Jenner with prosthetics and makeup — with the help of Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.