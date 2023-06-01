Kim Kardashian Cries Over Protecting Kids From Kanye West’s “False” Narratives

Kim Kardashian has generally stayed silent about everything that comes out of her ex-husband Kanye West’s mouth— until now. On the second episode of The Kardashians Season 3, which premiered on Hulu on June 1, Kim cried in her mom Kris Jenner’s arms when talking about West’s “false” narratives and protecting their four children — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West — from his controversies.

The Season 3 premiere ended with Kim explaining some of West’s actions, like him posting their text messages on Instagram, bashing her mom Kris, criticizing Kim’s infamous sextape, and claiming that she had an affair during their marriage. “I never comment, I never post,” she said. “All of his shenanigans, I don’t even know what the f*ck to call it, are going to be much more damaging to the kids one day than my tape will ever be, and I have to sit here and not say anything ever because I know one day my kids will appreciate it.”

The next episode begins with Kim breaking down and telling her mom that she’s done with being a part of his narrative. “It’s like, ‘When is this ever going to end?’” she asked. “Like, it never will, and I’m stuck with this for the rest of my life.” She went on to recall how she would do damage control for West “behind his back” in order to appease those he ticked off. “Sometimes I feel like if he were to hit rock bottom, that’s his journey that he needs to figure out on his own,” she said. “I used to spend hours and hours and hours of my days as the clean-up crew. I just don’t have that energy.”

Kim Kardashian, Chicago West, and North West in 2022. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

After Kris remarked that the “most heartbreaking thing” of the ordeal was 9-year-old North possibly knowing stuff about her dad but not saying it out loud, Kim explained how she manages to prevent the kids from hearing about West’s outbursts. “She actually doesn’t know, and that’s what’s so crazy,” she stated. “When stuff is said, it’s a chain to my whole household, ‘No TV. Only Apple TV.’ I can’t risk an Access Hollywood or anything on the news coming up with their dad mentioned and they want to watch. They still haven’t seen anything, but I go into crisis mode.”

In a confessional, Kim said that she’s also sad about seeing West becoming a stranger in her eyes. “It’s the hardest feeling to watch someone you really loved and you have a family with just be so different than who you knew,” she said. However, her primary focus is to keep the kids happy and unaware of whatever West throws at her. “I am the one being accused for so many things and blamed for so many things, and it really is hurtful,” she said. “But I can control how I react and I can control if I’m a mess. I really do believe in my soul that one day, my kids will appreciate my silence, my understanding, and my grace, and I will try my hardest to keep it together at all times.”