Khloé Kardashian Says Her “Very Famous” Camel Toe Has Disappeared

In the words of Kourtney Kardashian, her sister Khloé’s camel toe is “very famous.” But all good things come to an end, and on the May 30 episode of The Kardashians Season 5, Khloé gave an update on her infamous camel toe, saying it’s now completely gone.

During a visit with Kylie Jenner, the sisters randomly started talking about micro genitalia, leading Khloé to make a revelation about her camel toe, which is named Camille (with a C, unlike the rest of her family). In a confessional, Khloé said that her camel toe went down in size due to her weight fluctuations.

“When I was fat, I had Camille,” she said. “Now that I’ve been skinnier, Camille disappeared.”

The History of Camille

During a Season 3 episode, Khloé told the story of Camille, saying that giving her camel toe a nickname was a way of reclaiming control over her body image.

“It’s not just me. Everyone has their camel toe moments,” she said at the time. “I’m not like excited about this, but, what are you going to do? So I took my power back and named her Camille the Camel for the world to know, because no one’s gonna f*ck with me and embarassed me about something I can’t f*cking control, ’kay?”

Khloé Kardashian on The Kardashians. Hulu / Disney

The reality star then clarified that Camille was spelled with a C. The name stemmed from a code word that Khloé, Kourtney, and Kim would use with each other, “CTC,” which stood for “cover the camel.”

“If we saw each other and there was paparazzi, we’d say, ‘CTC.’ It was like our code word to cover the f*cking camel,” she explained. “She was really popular for a while, little Camille problems. That’s who Camille is, she’s shameless.”