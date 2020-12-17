Khloé Kardashian Called Out The Most Embarrassing Typo In Her Family's Old Christmas Card

Fans of the Kardashians know that the reality TV family doesn't mess around when it comes to their Christmas cards. That's why it came as a shock to many — including Khloé Kardashian — when Instagram account @90sanxiety pointed out that the Good American founder's name was spelled wrong in one of their Christmas cards from the '90s. Immediately after discovering the error, Khloé took to her Instagram Story to address the "disrespect."

It all started when the throwback account posted a carousel of two Kardashian Christmas photos. In the first picture, Khloé is seen posing alongside Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, and their late father, Robert Kardashian. Underneath the photo, all of their names are spelled out — but only one is spelled incorrectly. Yep, Khloé's name actually appears on the card as "Kholé."

"Wait!! @90sanxiety just pointed out the typo in my name!!!" the reality star wrote on a since-expired post on her Instagram Story. "So rude! The disrespect of it all lol."

Clearly, the Kardashian family didn't take their Christmas cards as seriously back then. These days, however, the famous family's cards seem to get more elaborate and over-the-top with each passing year. In 2017, for example, they shared 25 different photos of their family in the 25 days leading up to Christmas. This year, though, it doesn't seem like a Kardashian Christmas card will be happening at all due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

When a fan tweeted Khloé earlier this month asking if the family took their annual Christmas photos yet, she responded with some not-so-great news. "We have not done anything," Khloé responded. "No Christmas photos and no Christmas Eve party this year. Covid has taken over." In a separate tweet, she explained that canceling the soirée was the only way they could ensure everyone's safety amid the pandemic.

"The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA," she wrote. "So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year." The reality star also explained that this would be the first time in several decades that her family's yearly bash would not go on as originally planned. "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe," she continued. "Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must." Here's hoping they make up for it next year!