The name of Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son is still not known to fans, but at last, we have his first photo... disguised in a Halloween costume. Early in the morning of Oct. 31, Kardashian’s 2-month-old son made his Instagram debut to celebrate his first Halloween. His mom shared a photo of him, decked out in an adorable Tigger costume, being held by his 4-year-old big sister True Thompson, who dressed up as Owlette from the Disney Junior show PJ Masks. She also included a close-up of her baby’s tiny Nike Air Jordans for added cuteness.

“Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” she captioned the post, before adding in parentheses, “Shhhhh…. But I can’t wait for Halloween to be over.” And she really means that last part. On her Instagram Story, Kardashian admitted that she just wants Halloween to be over so Mariah Carey can declare that “it’s time” for Christmas festivities. “One more day of this Halloween nonsense and then, on November 1st, it’s @mariahcarey music season!!!” she wrote. “Old Saint Nick, I’m waiting.”

Kardashian welcomed her son via surrogate with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in August. As she explained in September, the baby was conceived before Thanksgiving, before she found out about his paternity lawsuit in December 2021, which caused them to break up once again after DNA test results confirmed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. She opened up about welcoming her new baby while navigating Thompson’s betrayal on the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians. “Ever since December, it’s been this dark cloud looming over me every single day,” she explained. “Now that my son is here, I get to move on. And I get to enjoy... Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I finally start enjoying my life with two kids now.”

Since his birth, Kardashian has kept all details about her newborn son private, including his name and face. However, in the season premiere, she did give a hint about the name, indicating that it would likely start a T to match his sister True. She has also confirmed that his name is not Snowy, despite True’s insistence on calling him that, as she told Kelly Clarkson on the Oct. 27 episode of her talk show. “Well, my daughter says his name is Snowy. It's not Snowy, so that's the hint," she quipped. “I swear she just does things to mess with me.” No matter what his name ends up being, he’ll always be Snowy in his sister’s heart.