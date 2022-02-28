This New Killing Eve Star Has A Second Career As A Musician

After what feels like an eternity, BBC’s Killing Eve is returning to our screens for its fourth and final series. Fans will once again be reunited with the formidable Villanelle (Jodie Comer) and her nemesis-turned-love interest Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh). Eve’s former boss Carolyn Martens (Fiona Shaw) is also coming back for one last hurrah. The long-established cast will be joined by some new faces, too. Most notably, viewers will get to know Eve’s colleague (and special friend) Yusuf, portrayed by Robert Gilbert. Interested in learning more about Killing Eve’s new guy? We’ve got you covered, below.

Who is Robert Gilbert?

Raised between the UK and the U.S., the London-born actor has a strong theatre background. He has performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company and on the West End. Though his TV appearances are few and far between, the 33-year-old starred in 2018’s Ready Player One as Andrew. He also appeared in Channel 4’s slapstick comedy, The Windsors. Gilbert is a talented voice actor, and played the Titan chief engineer in the animated CBS series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Who does Robert Gilbert portray in Killing Eve?

Gilbert portrays Yusuf, who works with Eve at a private security firm. Much like our leading lady, he has a dark past of his own. As fans of the series will know all too well, nothing is ever as it seems in Killing Eve. As well as being work mates, Eve and Yusuf are also engaging in some extra curricular activities. In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail in 2021, Oh and Gilbert can be seen filming a playful scene in a London park, their flirtatious relationship on full display.

What else is Robert Gilbert known for?

As it happens, Gilbert is also a talented singer, and has released music under the stage name Captain Backfire. Like many emerging London artists, Gilbert was given his big break on Jamal Edwards’ SB.TV music channel back in 2011. In a YouTube video, a young-looking Gilbert can be seen standing on the river bank, guitar in hand, singing a song entitled “Love Undertaker.”