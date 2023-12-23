Baby’s first photos have landed. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son Rocky to the world of social media on Dec. 22, just over seven weeks after his birth on Nov. 1. Their joint post features five baby pictures — the first of the newborn to be publicly shared — and marks his Instagram debut.

Introducing Rocky

Kardashian’s caption to the post was simple: “ROCKY,” she wrote, alongside a black heart emoji. The photos were the most important part, and each one shows the new baby with his parents.

Like Khloé Kardashian before them, the Barkers seem to have intentionally chosen not to show the baby’s full face. Still, fans raved over seeing Rocky Thirteen Barker’s tiny little feet and snuggled-up form from various angles. “Cutest nugget ever can’t wait to see him grow up,” one commented.

Proud aunt Khloé was among the many who gushed over Rocky in response to the post. “Those little toes!” she wrote. Meanwhile, Rocky’s older sister Alabama Barker added, “Rockkkk,” and she shared the slideshow to her stories, writing, “Baby brother” with a heart-hands emoji. Grandma Kris Jenner also showed her excitement with an Instagram story, and family friend Paris Hilton wrote, “So happy for you two!” on Kardashian’s original post.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Parenting

Some fans praised Kardashian for including a breastfeeding photo in the carousel. “Thank you for normalizing breastfeeding!” one wrote. Another person added, “Congratulations! Love the breastfeeding representation!”

The issue has been much-discussed by the famous family over the years. Kardashian invited Khloé for a Poosh conversation in March 2020, and they reflected on their own experiences as new moms trying to feed their babies. “I remember I used to get almost frustrated with you,” Khloé told her sister, recalling how she felt like Kourtney had had a “beautiful” nursing experience while it was “just not working” for her.

Kourtney Kardashian in The Kardashians Season 4 Hulu

Kardashian shared that she struggled, too. “I remember the first month being the hardest. … There is pain involved,” she recalled. “Like, the latching, once I figured that out, then it was pretty easy, easier for me.”

As for nursing in public, she said she was “definitely comfortable to breastfeed in front of anyone,” which appears to still be true.

Rocky’s Origin Story

Rocky is Kardashian’s fourth child and her first with Barker. She shares Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 9, with her ex Scott Disick. Barker has Landon, 20, and Alabama, 17, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, and he’s also stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, 24.

Kardashian made a splashy pregnancy announcement over the summer, waving a “Travis I’m pregnant” sign at his Blink-182 concert on June 17. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” she posted on Instagram afterward.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian in The Kardashians Season 4 Hulu

The pregnancy turned out to be stressful, as Kardashian had to undergo urgent fetal surgery in September. Fortunately, doctors were able to help, and Rocky arrived safely on Nov. 1. With his official Instagram debut now behind him, fans can hope to see even more of Rocky soon.