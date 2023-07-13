The Kardashian family has had their fair share of strange accusations, especially when it comes to modifying their looks. On the July 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian addressed a TikTok theory that she pretended to cry and used fake CGI tears in a 2022 episode of the Hulu series, in which she got emotional about wanting her sister Khloé Kardashian to find love after dealing with Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal. As someone who’s known for her crying faces, the SKIMS founder was bewildered by the speculation.

While at dinner with Khloé and Scott Disick, the trio talked about the weirdest viral rumors they’ve seen about themselves, starting with the CGI tears. “I thought it was funny because when I saw that viral video, you’re touching here and here but your tear was perfectly centered. You just missed it,” Khloe explained. “Who would CGI a tear?” Kim asked, leading Scott to say that “only idiots” would think they do. “It’s some f*cking loser that has all this time on their hands,” Khloe added. In her confessional, Kim confirmed she “definitely” hasn’t used CGI tears. “Isn’t that expensive?” she asked.

They quickly moved onto a similarly wild rumor that Khloé wore fake fingertips because apparently, that’s a thing that exists. The speculation started when fans noticed how her pinky finger was bent while holding a glass on a separate 2022 episode of The Kardashians. Khloé proved that people were actually invested in the rumor using Google search options. “Before I type in the thing, it comes up, ‘fake fingers,’ ‘fake tan,’ ‘fake fertility issues’,” she said. “You guys, I do not have fake fingers, that’s crazy. Those are just my hands. First of all, who would want fake fingers?”

Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Khloé Kardashian. Hulu

Khloé then decided to address people who were saying anything about her appearance, asking critics to “leave me alone” for once. “You guys have been f*cking nit-picking me since I’ve been on TV,” she quipped in a confessional. “Now we’re on to my hands, ok. Well, let me clear this up for everyone: No, I don’t wear fake fingertips.” And to demonstrate the true lengths of her hands, she lifted both of her middle fingers straight at the camera, which just about says it all.